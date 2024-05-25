Kuehne+Nagel launches specialised road logistics services for the MedTech industry in Europe

Kuehne+Nagel accommodates the MedTech industry by launching new service options for the transportation of medical technology devices as part of its road freight offering in Europe. The MedTech industry continues to grow due to the introduction of innovative technologies that address the needs of aging populations and patients with increasingly prevalent diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart failure.

The extended offering answers a demand for logistics services that do not have to fulfil GxP requirements, but still meet the elevated safety and quality requirements of high-value medical and diagnostics devices. It is available in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy.

As part of the service, products are transported with special handling within Kuehne+Nagel’s reliable network. Trained experts in MedTech competence centres provide a centralised customer service and proactively handle unexpected deviations. Depending on the service option—MedTech or MedTech+—customers can also count on regular consignment inspections, end-to-end visibility, and white glove deliveries including device installation and removal of packing material.

“What is exceptional is that customers can also choose this service option for groupage shipments, in addition to LTL and FTL. We can guarantee the quality through focused investments in safety procedures, skilled staff and specially equipped cross-docks and stations,” said Joerg Woyke, Global Head of Road Logistics Healthcare. “Even when GxP compliancy is not required for medical devices, sensitive handling is highly important.”

Developing new solutions for healthcare customers is in line with Kuehne+Nagel’s Roadmap 2026, with Healthcare being a growth area.