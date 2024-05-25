Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Kuehne+Nagel launches specialised road logistics services for the MedTech industry in Europe

kuehne + Nagel truck
ID 115662365 © Björn Wylezich | Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

Schindellegi, CH, 24 May 2024

– New service options as part of Kuehne+Nagel’s road freight offering in Europe 

– Specialised MedTech competence centres with trained experts 

– Meets the rising demand for non-GxP logistics services that still require special handling 

Kuehne+Nagel accommodates the MedTech industry by launching new service options for the transportation of medical technology devices as part of its road freight offering in Europe. The MedTech industry continues to grow due to the introduction of innovative technologies that address the needs of aging populations and patients with increasingly prevalent diseases like diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart failure. 

The extended offering answers a demand for logistics services that do not have to fulfil GxP requirements, but still meet the elevated safety and quality requirements of high-value medical and diagnostics devices. It is available in Germany, France, the UK, the Netherlands, Spain and Italy. 

As part of the service, products are transported with special handling within Kuehne+Nagel’s reliable network. Trained experts in MedTech competence centres provide a centralised customer service and proactively handle unexpected deviations.  Depending on the service option—MedTech or MedTech+—customers can also count on regular consignment inspections, end-to-end visibility, and white glove deliveries including device installation and removal of packing material. 

“What is exceptional is that customers can also choose this service option for groupage shipments, in addition to LTL and FTL. We can guarantee the quality through focused investments in safety procedures, skilled staff and specially equipped cross-docks and stations,” said Joerg Woyke, Global Head of Road Logistics Healthcare. “Even when GxP compliancy is not required for medical devices, sensitive handling is highly important.” 

Developing new solutions for healthcare customers is in line with Kuehne+Nagel’s Roadmap 2026, with Healthcare being a growth area.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel Exclusive

    Most read news

    Mounting container shortages creating 'total havoc'

    Strike threat to Canada's rail network rises as negotiations stall

    Wan Hai warns of battle for boxes as peak season starts early

    Shipper fury as spot rates soar - and box lines ignore contracts

    Canadian shippers await government decision as negotiations derail

    Futures market bets on Asia-Europe rates staying high till October

    Panama Canal crossings resume, but some time before full normalisation

    Gemini partners defend on-time target and promise cost competitiveness

    News Podcast | May 2024 | Hapag-Lloyd’s ‘Strategy 2030’, planning amid global turmoil with Seko Logistics

    Red Sea crisis turns Lome into key transhipment hub on MSC's ex-Asia services

    Giti takes $12m Flexport legal battle to FMC

    Baltimore refloats and moves MV Dali, with services set to resume

    Sea-air 'barely viable' as port congestion hits

    UK ports and airports overwhelmed with illegal vape seizures

    Deutsche Bahn gathers Schenker bids

    BlackRock trims stake – DSV between a rock and a hard place