Kuehne + Nagel: Changes in the board of directors

Double or quits with DP-DHL & Kuehne + Nagel – only one left standing
Ready, steady…
PRESS RELEASE
– Dr. Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election
– Dr. Vesna Nevistic newly proposed for election
After twelve years on the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023.
At the same time, Dr. Vesna Nevistic will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG. Dr. Nevistic, ...
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer
Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries
