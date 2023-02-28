Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Kuehne + Nagel: Changes in the board of directors

kuehne + nagel
Photo 195019278 © - Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE 

– Dr. Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election

– Dr. Vesna Nevistic newly proposed for election

After twelve years on the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023.

At the same time, Dr. Vesna Nevistic will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG. Dr. Nevistic, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Kuehne + Nagel CH Robinson DP-DHL DSV Expeditors FedEx Flexport UPS

    Most Read

    Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on

    Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist

    DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors

    Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'

    Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app

    Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers

    cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?

    Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts

    Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility

    Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer

    Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries

    Li-ion batteries pose a risk to freight ro-ro services

    IBS Software acquires Accenture Freight and Logistics Software

    New cargo airline for South Africa will fill a wide gap in the market

    Forwarders say US government financial support is a must for air cargo

    Carriers step on the safety Accelerator to address cargo risks