Kuehne + Nagel: Changes in the board of directors

By LoadstarEditorial 28/02/2023

PRESS RELEASE

– Dr. Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election

– Dr. Vesna Nevistic newly proposed for election

After twelve years on the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG, Renato Fassbind will not stand for re-election at the Annual General Meeting on May 9, 2023.

At the same time, Dr. Vesna Nevistic will be proposed for election to the Board of Directors of Kuehne + Nagel International AG. Dr. Nevistic, ...

Subscription required for Premium stories In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium

Premium subscriber LOGIN New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN