EXCLUSIVE: Top Kuehne + Nagel SVP jumps ship
A meaningful loss
Hopefully, 1 March 2023 will be a day to remember forever as the management team of Kuehne + Nagel (K+N) meets the analysts in London to discuss the mid-term corporate plan of the world leader in air and ocean freight forwarding.
(“Roadmap 2026/Vision 2030”: the meeting is being held at Convene, 22 Bishopsgate; the full agenda of the CMD 2023 is here.)
Typing this brainless, initial reaction note on my behalf, my other self argued this morning that if the Capital Markets Day had ...
Containership lay-ups continue to spike as demand slump rolls on
Carriers 'getting what they can, while they can' as rate declines persist
DSV wins – boom and bust with (sharp-eyed) Expeditors
Plunging airfreight rates and no post CNY pick-up: 'the end of globalisation?'
Flexport and Shopify now plan to add airfreight to new shipping app
cargo-partner sale – turning Japanese?
Newbuild ULCV armada will bring challenges for carriers
Labour talks casting long shadows over ports on US coasts
Auto industry slammed for 'blasé approach' to danger of EV fires on ferries
Cosco intensifies drive into logistics with new Guangzhou sea-air facility
Good news for US west coast ports as labour deal edges closer
Comment on this article