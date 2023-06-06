Kuehne + Nagel acquires South Africa's Morgan Cargo

Kuehne deals in busy bolt-on market – STG Logistics next?
Warming up
PRESS RELEASE
6 June 2023
Kuehne+Nagel acquires leading South African freight forwarder Morgan Cargo
– Expanding its perishables network and connectivity for customers to and from South Africa, UK and Kenya
– Strengthening Kuehne+Nagel’s global position in perishables logistics
Kuehne+Nagel signed an agreement to acquire Morgan Cargo, a leading South African, UK and Kenyan freight forwarder specialised in the transport and handling of perishable goods. During 2022 the company handled more than 40,000 ...
Container freight rates: 'collapse' is the word, says Xeneta
Worker no-shows force US west coast port terminal shutdowns
Cargo shifts back to US west coast ports, but some has gone for good
'Alarming signals' as airfreight capacity rises and rates fall
Digital forwarders back in the spotlight: can they compete?
Major box lines still fighting over diminishing supply of smaller ships
Evergreen and Wan Hai face up to bearish market as profits tumble
FedEx pilots win ‘tentative agreement’ on new contract after strike threat
'Keep 'em peeled' alert as drug smuggling into Europe's ports increases
Slower demand, but US warehouse rents rise in 'tight and expensive' market
Comment on this article