Kuehne + Nagel acquires South Africa's Morgan Cargo

kuehne + nagel
Photo 195019278 © - Dreamstime.com
By

PRESS RELEASE

6 June 2023 

Kuehne+Nagel acquires leading South African freight forwarder Morgan Cargo

– Expanding its perishables network and connectivity for customers to and from South Africa, UK and Kenya

– Strengthening Kuehne+Nagel’s global position in perishables logistics

Kuehne+Nagel signed an agreement to acquire Morgan Cargo, a leading South African, UK and Kenyan freight forwarder specialised in the transport and handling of perishable goods. During 2022 the company handled more than 40,000 ...

