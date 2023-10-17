Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Kale Logistics says 30% of ports not ready to meet IMO’s January 2024 digital mandate

Double Exposure of Businessman with Digital Tablet and Port Carg
© Thampapon1
By

PRESS RELEASE

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    IMO Kale Logistics Solutions China MEPC

    Most Read

    Israel update: airlines warned of high risks of operating in a war zone

    DSV, Mærsk, DHL & Kuehne – now toss the 2024 coin

    2M carriers' winter schedules see more blankings as demand freezes

    Carriers and forwarders to lose mark-up on THC collection in Dubai

    Flexport set to cut staff numbers by another 20%

    Israel update: force majeure, congestion and war-risk premiums, but carriers still booking

    Zim offers its 'ships and infrastructure' to support Israel

    Requests for air charters on the rise as scheduled carriers divert from Israel

    Analysis: Expeditors – smell of blood 

    Asia-N Europe rates level out, but can carriers maintain discipline?

    Danzas AEI Emirates brand will be lost as DHL GF takes full control

    CMA CGM invests $600m to boost its 'under-utilised' NY/NJ box terminals

    News Podcast | Oct 2023 | Alliances’ competition conundrum; unboxing liner strategy with Lars Jensen; the spectre of ETS

    Straight from shipyard to anchorage – long-term ULCV lay-ups loom

    X-Press Feeders sees Chittagong losses rise thanks to locals-only rule

    ONE now the most carbon-efficient carrier, as 'shipping gets greener'