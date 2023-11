By LoadstarEditorial 02/11/2023

PRESS RELEASE

Frankfurt am Main, November 02, 2023

Jettainer, the global leader in outsourced Unit Load Device (ULD) management, and PACTL West, the ground handler for Shanghai Pudong International Airport Public Cargo Terminal Co. Ltd’ West, have entered into a strategic cooperation agreement. The two companies made this announcement at the transport logistic Southeast Asia. The partnership will see Jettainer open a new hub for its lease&fly ULD leasing service at Shanghai Pudong International Airport (PVG).

PACTL West will be responsible for handling and storing the ULDs. Jettainer’s leasing service lease&fly provides ULDs for both short-term and long-term needs, catering to ad-hoc flight operations, charters, seasonal peaks as well as the ramp up of new businesses or growth plans. With its new location at Shanghai Pudong International Airport, China’s second largest airport, Jettainer opens the fourth lease&fly hub after Frankfurt, Abu Dhabi and Hong Kong. Customers will initially benefit from fast access to PMC pallets, one of the most commonly used ULD types. The portfolio of standard and special containers and pallets will be gradually expanded, meeting future customer requirements. PACTL West, as the strategic cooperation partner, will contribute its extensive groundhandling expertise to ensure the smooth operation of the new hub. Jettainer’s Hong Kong office takes care of customer service and all sales activities for needs in the region.

Carsten Hernig, Deputy General Manager VP Sales & Marketing and Production at PACTL, expressed his satisfaction with the partnership, stating, “We are pleased that Jettainer has entrusted PACTL West with our warehousing and handling services for their new lease&fly hub. As a ground-handling service provider with the highest standards of quality and professionalism, we can further improve services for airlines and forwarders onsite and in the region. Together with Jettainer we will contribute to meeting the demand for ULDs flexibly at all times.”

Thomas Sonntag, CEO at Jettainer, highlighted the significance of the partnership: “The cooperation with PACTL West is the ideal addition to our lease&fly network as Shanghai Pudong Airport is one of the most important air cargo hubs for our customers’ ULD leasing demand.” Sonntag further added, “Airlines and forwarders are seeking adhoc, short-term and long-term ULD leasing solutions, often with the requirement to have ULDs directly available. The opening of our lease&fly hub in mainland China will add great flexibility to both new and existing customers and is another step in our expansion plans in Asia.”