Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / OceanX: Reflections on China, industry cheer, Munich next – and a lot of tech

dreamstime_s_82118862
© Hxdylzj |
By

What an inspiring month, being back in Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Shanghai.

Taking some time at Pudong airport to reflect on all the exciting interactions, the trip has felt quite satisfying. China is still the amazing place it used to be and it has progressed further in many ways, despite being somewhat isolated over those years that we all were caught in the pandemic fog, with limited visibility and abundant uncertainties. Judging by others that have recently visited; the press around ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China IMF OceanX radar Shanghai Supply chain radar Barron's Brazil

    Most Read

    CMA CGM confirms takeover talks with Bolloré Logistics

    US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo

    Problems mount for Volga-Dnepr after order to pay $400m damages

    Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks

    Tech-led visibility puts e-commerce on track to be the future of logistics

    Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO

    Carriers hit by wave of rising costs rethink N Europe box port networks

    €63bn Hapag-Lloyd puts Mærsk in the shade

    Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics – 'this is not the end of the story'

    CMA CGM + Bolloré Logistics now reality (almost)

    DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes

    Boost for India's exports as global supply chain 'reorients itself'

    Boxship demolition sales disappoint analysts as charter market booms

    Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning

    As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network