Bullish MSC continues to strengthen its fleet for life after the 2M
MSC is continuing to buy second-hand containerships, and does not appear to have lost its ...
Forget the nitty-gritty details and percentages and follow the flow today: if you paid attention to the news of the MSC/Mærsk break-up yesterday you’ll surely have noticed that one sinking ship, Mærsk’s, sank all the others on Gloomy Wednesday 25 January.
Cracks
It wasn’t nice watching Israel’s ZIM trading on the US market – on no other value-moving news whatsoever – and hitting an intraday low of $17.58 (-5.4% against its previous closing level). The worst of all in early trade on ...
