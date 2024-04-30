IAG Cargo invests €1.5m in Madrid perishables facility expansion

By LoadstarEditorial 30/04/2024

PRESS RELEASE

This forms part of IAG Cargo’s wider 12 million Euro investment into its Madrid hub over the last 6 years to enhance services for customers

The expansion of the facility will provide more capacity for the transportation of fruit, vegetables, meat, and fish between Latin America and Europe

The new facility features state-of-the-art cooling chambers to maintain the integrity of perishable goods

30.04.24 – IAG Cargo, the cargo division of International Airlines Group (IAG), has recently invested €1.5 million into the expansion of its temperature-controlled perishables facility in Madrid. This forms part of a total €12 million invested in the business’ Spanish hub over the last 6 years.

As the first point of entry into the EU for perishables, IAG Cargo boasts an extensive network of connections from Latin America, with Madrid serving as a vital centre for distribution of produce across the region. This investment will increase the total capacity of the facility by 45% and will home 1,340 square metres of dedicated temperature-controlled space for perishable goods, offering customers the largest cooling chambers at Madrid airport. These chambers bring improved reliability and efficiency to IAG Cargo’s cold chain operations in Europe and are monitored 24/7 to ensure temperature sensitive goods are held in the correct conditions.

Fernando Terol Armas, Director of Spanish Hub and Operations at IAG Cargo said: “We are thrilled to announce this latest investment in our Madrid facility, which further demonstrates our commitment to providing the highest quality service to our customers.

With the expansion of our temperature-controlled space and state-of-the-art cooling chambers, we can now offer even greater capacity for perishable goods, ensuring their integrity is maintained throughout the supply chain. This investment will enable us to continue to serve as a vital link between Latin America and Europe, and we look forward to supporting our customers’ growth in this region.”

Ramon Rey, International Director of Eurobanan that houses tropical fruit brand Isla Bonita added, “We are delighted by the additional capacity IAG Cargo has created at their perishables facility in Madrid. This development will allow us to continue delivering premium quality fruits and vegetables to consumers across Spain year-round. With enhanced logistics, IAG Cargo enables us to ensure that freshness is never compromised.”

The expansion of this facility will benefit customers importing fruit and vegetables, including asparagus from Peru and Los Angeles, papayas from Brazil, and mangos from Dominican Republic, as well as meat from Argentina and Uruguay, and fish, such as hake and salmon, from Chile.