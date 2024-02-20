Hermes activates latest SaaS product

The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind
Supply chain stakeholders are increasingly integrating digitalisation, which is paramount to “staying ahead of the ...
|
PRESS RELEASE
Automated Software as a Service installation process delivers optimum efficiency and uniformity across ground handler Groundforce Portugal’s entire cargo operation
|
London, UK, Tuesday 20th February 2024: Hermes Logistics Technologies’ (HLT) latest cloud-based cargo management system, Hermes 5 Software as a Service (SaaS), is now live across all Groundforce Portugal’s cargo stations at Lisbon, Porto, and Funchal, following a fully automated implementation process.
HLT invested in months of technological installation, configuration, and activation development to ensure its SaaS software was delivered entirely by automated coding and scripts. Hence, it negates the need for manual intervention and brings incredible efficiency and uniformity to the implementation process.
“Migrating Groundforce Portugal from a legacy, on-site solution to our latest Hermes 5 managed service demonstrates HLT’s unwavering drive to embrace technology which will enhance its products and services,” said Yuval Baruch, Chief Executive Officer, HLT.
“Leveraging the latest automated platform deployment and management techniques enabled us to complete the migration very quickly, and the entire process demonstrates our commitment to working closely with our customers to deliver greater operational efficiency and business growth.”
Through its managed service, HLT now maintains and monitors the ground handler’s servers, managing software updates, performing regular security audits, and recognising and actively solving any issues before they arise.
The fully automated installation ensures unparalleled scalability, allowing Hermes 5 SaaS to be deployed across further stations easily, efficiently, and uniformly when required by the ground handler, as it continues to scale its digital operations.
Hermes 5 SaaS brings HLT’s latest function-rich cargo management system into the cloud and provides access to the rest of HLT’s Ecosystem of cargo management solutions, including API capabilities, apps for Business Intelligence, Track & Trace, and the Learning Management System.
The go-live represents the continuation of a series of successful migrations to Hermes 5 SaaS, as the technology provider rolls out its latest CMS and Ecosystem of cargo management solutions across Europe.
