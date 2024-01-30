News Podcast | Jan 2024 | Shippers demand liner transparency, Maersk/Hapag Gemini ‘game-changer’, Red Sea crisis domino effects
Host Mike King hears that freight rates are soaring, the Dutch air cargo community is ...
Hapag-Lloyd illustrated the economic strain shipping lines felt last year in its preliminary business figures for 2023, released this morning.
Despite the German carrier seeing a rise in transport volumes of 0.5%, to 11.9m teu, it reported total revenue decreased by $17bn over the year, to $19.4bn, down 46.7% from 2022’s $36.4bn.
However, it said the “significant decrease in earnings” had been expected, and attributed the loss to lower freight rates – its average freight rate fell 48% year on year. Rates averaged $1,500 per teu, compared with $2,863 in 2022.
Hapag-Lloyd noted that the “normalisation of global supply chains”, in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, was largely to blame for the poor market conditions.
Based on preliminary and unaudited figures, Hapag-Lloyd’s group earnings before tax and interest (EBIT) were down $15.7bn, year on year, to $2.7 bn.
The company recently announced the formation of a long-term collaboration with Danish carrier Maersk, the Gemini Cooperation, which will launch in February 2025.
Head of global ocean freight product at Visy Global Logistics, Peter Sundara Swamickannu, told The Loadstar Podcast, out today, the targeted 90% schedule reliability promised by Maersk and Hapag-Loyd would be a “game-changer”.
Listen to this clip about why the Gemini Cooperation between Maersk and Hapag Lloyd could radically transform container shipping
Podcast host Mike King explained that the partners planned to bring some 290 ships into the new set up, with a combined capacity of 3.4m teu. Hapag-Lloyd is currently part of THE alliance, but will withdraw in January next year.
Hapag-Lloyd will release an outlook for the current financial year on 14 March, along with its 2023 annual report.
Two Maersk box ships come under fire in latest Houthi missile attack
Emissions soaring as cargo patterns shift due to Red Sea crisis
Gemini 'hub & spoke' plan may give rival carriers an edge at ports
THE Alliance carriers move to calm customer nerves after Hapag defection
EXCLUSIVE: CMA CGM – French roulette in the air ahead of Bolloré closing
Middle East land bridge offers 'express' solution to extended shipping transits
The watershed DB Schenker sale – 'hearing this, heard that?'
Asia-Europe spot rates level out as CNY doldrums come into view
Charter market heats up – carriers could need up to 200 extra ships
Red Sea: buoyant demand for sea-air, but sea-to-air shift treads water
Angry importers hit by delivery delays and rising costs, but rates are softening
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article