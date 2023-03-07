Geodis concludes the acquisition of trans-o-flex in Germany

By LoadstarEditorial 07/03/2023

PRESS RELEASE

GEODIS today announces the finalization of the acquisition of trans-o-flex, following regulatory approval. trans-o-flex is a leading German network for temperature-controlled pharmaceutical goods and express premium delivery. This acquisition will establish GEODIS as one of the most prominent players in the key market of healthcare and will significantly enhance its delivery capabilities in Europe.

Marie-Christine Lombard, Chief Executive Officer of GEODIS, said: “The acquisition of trans-o-flex, the largest temperature-controlled distribution network in Germany specializing in healthcare, accelerates our growth in a key market for GEODIS. We want to enable trans-o-flex to consolidate its market position in Germany and expand it in the largest European countries. It forms part of our ambition to develop our global end-to-end logistics solutions in support of our customers’ growth and geographical expansion.

With this acquisition, GEODIS is adding a wide range of services for time-critical deliveries to its portfolio and offers a fast, reliable and time-definite delivery service in Germany, one of its key geographies.

The addition of trans-o-flex capabilities to the already existing Freight Forwarding and Contract Logistics businesses will strengthen GEODIS’ position in Germany, reaching close to €1,5 billion worth of revenue with more than 3,400 employees. Synergies for both companies will be created by leveraging all of trans-o-flex’s strengths and resources, including its strong brand and the expertise of its existing management team.

trans-o-flex will remain independent and will be run under the leadership of Wolfgang P. Albeck as CEO. The company will operate under a supervisory board chaired by Marie-Christine Lombard, with Christoph Schoeller as deputy chairman. Trans-o-flex will report to the Europe region under the leadership of Thomas Kraus. To ensure commercial synergies, Wolfgang P. Albeck will join the executive board of GEODIS’s Europe region.

Christoph Schoeller, deputy chairman of trans-o-flex, said: “We are pleased that trans-o-flex can now start a new, international growth phase. In order to ensure continuity, the entire trans-o-flex management will remain in office. Together we will continue to work on the success story of the Group.”

The focus of the express service, which was founded in 1971 and has established special logistics solutions for the cosmetics, consumer electronics and other sensitive goods sectors in addition to healthcare, is in Germany. Here and in Austria, the company employs almost 2,000 people at 77 network and warehouse locations. In both Austria and in Germany, the company has established its own nationwide network for actively temperature-controlled pharmaceutical transports at 2 to 8° C and 15 to 25° C.