BIFA board gets three new faces

Three new directors have been elected to UK forwarding association BIFA’s board, which, it said, was indicative of the commitment it has to enhancing its leadership team.
Denise Hill, Ian Mallon and Chris Packwood were today announced as the winners in the recent election, with BIFA’s chair, Steve Parker, stating that he was “thrilled” to welcome the trio to the board, who begin their terms immediately.
“Their appointments come at a pivotal time as we continue to navigate the challenges and opportunities presented by the global trade environment,” said Mr Parker.
“Their extensive experience and leadership in the freight forwarding industry will be instrumental in guiding BIFA’s strategic direction and supporting our mission to represent and promote the interests of UK freight forwarders.”
Ms Hill’s election comes a little over a year on from her joining BIFA’s secretariat as member engagement director, looking at the provision and deliverance of member services.
Managing director of Neon Freight Ian Mallon brings over two decades of forwarding and logistics experience to the board, while Geodis UK MD Chris Packwood is expected to strengthen BIFA’s understanding of the operational and strategic aspects of the sector.
FedEx CEO talks Amazon (and DHL); break-up calls; USPS value-destroyer
