FW: Mærsk Air Cargo idles new freighters as demand subsides

Record WiseTech roars as 'tech firm Mærsk' hits the headlines
FREIGHTWAVEWS reports:
Maersk Air Cargo has parked several leased cargo jets and dialed back flight activity in response to deteriorating demand in the airfreight market. And a planned route between China and the U.S. is on hold because adding new capacity doesn’t make economic sense.
CMA CGM, another ocean carrier that now has an all-cargo airline, recently resumed service between Europe and the U.S. that had been temporarily suspended late last year, demonstrating that carriers respond differently to different regional conditions and ...
