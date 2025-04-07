By Kimberley Cheung 07/04/2025

The latest round in the US-China tariff war may have less a significant impact on global supply chains than those in the recent past.

Cliff Xu, CEO of Greater China at Rhenus Air & Ocean, said the US-China route had gradually lost its prominence as industry took measures “to minimise risks in this trade lane”.

Compared with a decade ago, “the US market has dropped to 14% of the total China export values”, said Mr Xu.

Please Register To continue reading, please login or register for full access to our free content Loadstar subscriber LOGIN New Loadstar subscriber REGISTER

Please Login Please either REGISTER or login below to continue Forgotten your password? Please click here Email *

Password * LOGIN