Flying Tiger Copenhagen will ship its Maersk ocean cargo with ECO Delivery Ocean

By LoadstarEditorial 22/01/2024

PRESS RELEASE

Copenhagen – A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes Flying Tiger Copenhagen as another customer that will transport its entire ocean freight transport volume under Maersk care with the ECO Delivery solution from 2024 onwards in order to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from ocean logistics.

With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels* like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks.

These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate.

The emissions of these seaborne transports are being reduced by over 80% on a lifecycle basis compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels.

Martin Jermiin, CEO of Flying Tiger Copenhagen, said: “We want to be the frontrunners in the green transition of the retail industry and do our part to pass on a better globe to future generations. We want to offer affordable products which are good for the environment and ultimately end dependency on virgin fossil materials and fuels. With ECO Delivery, we have found an efficient solution for avoiding emissions from our maritime logistics and are pleased to have a like-minded partner at our side here in Maersk.”

Flying Tiger Copenhagen and Maersk have a close, long-standing partnership in logistics. Founded in 1995, the successful Danish chain is offering all sorts of living products and accessories in more than 900 stores across 27 countries as well as an international online shop, and is pursuing a growth strategy with further target markets to be opened up in the future. Maersk supports the company on this global growth path by operating the entire supply chain management for Flying Tiger Copenhagen, including customs services, inland transport, warehousing and the end consumer fulfillment of e-commerce.