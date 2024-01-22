Flying Tiger Copenhagen will ship its Maersk ocean cargo with ECO Delivery Ocean

Peel Ports appoints Marcus Connolly its strategic commercial director
Copenhagen – A.P. Moller – Maersk welcomes Flying Tiger Copenhagen as another customer that will transport its entire ocean freight transport volume under Maersk care with the ECO Delivery solution from 2024 onwards in order to significantly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions from ocean logistics.
With ECO Delivery, Maersk customers can handle ocean transports completely with certified green fuels* like second generation biofuel based on waste feedstocks.
These fuels are replacing conventional fossil fuels on container ships in Maersk’s fleet. The corresponding GHG emission savings are confirmed to the customers with a certificate.
The emissions of these seaborne transports are being reduced by over 80% on a lifecycle basis compared to the usage of conventional fossil fuels.
ECO Delivery Ocean transports will be exempted by Maersk from EU Emissions Trading System (ETS) charges. Furthermore, customers benefit from fixed prices for the green fuels. ECO Delivery will also become available for airfreight cargo as well as landside transports in certain areas.
* Maersk defines ’green fuels’ as fuels with low (65-80%) to very low (80-95%) GHG emissions over their life cycle compared to fossil fuels. Maersk green fuels and its supply chain are verified by the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC). The methodology for accounting emissions is based on GLEC V2 (Global Logistics Emission Council) and is certified by Smart Freight Center. We ensure auto-generated performance tracking of Maersk ECO Delivery shipments. Maersk ECO Delivery CO2e saving certificates will be issued. The method is assured by PwC in accordance with the International Standard of Assurance Engagements 3410 (ISAE 3410 – Assurance Engagements on Greenhouse Gas Statements), showing CO₂e savings for the scope of the Maersk ECO Delivery agreement.
