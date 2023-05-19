Flexport hires ex-Amazon and Uber Freight exec to head its truck brokerage business

By Alex Lennane 19/05/2023

There is no stopping Flexport. It has hired another former Amazon executive – this time to develop a truck brokerage business. It has recruited Bill Driegart, who helped launch Amazon’s brokerage division, and was also previously head of Uber Freight, to deliver its new product, FreightWaves reports. Flexport currently has an arrangement with Coyote, but now will take over that role itself.