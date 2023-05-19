Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Flexport hires ex-Amazon and Uber Freight exec to head its truck brokerage business

Flexport Photo 217197453 Credit Transversospinales Dreamstime.com
By

There is no stopping Flexport. It has hired another former Amazon executive – this time to develop a truck brokerage business. It has recruited Bill Driegart, who helped launch Amazon’s brokerage division, and was also previously head of Uber Freight, to deliver its new product, FreightWaves reports. Flexport currently has an arrangement with Coyote, but now will take over that role itself.

