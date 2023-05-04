Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon

By Alex Lennane 04/05/2023

Flexport’s new chief executive, Dave Clark, formerly of Amazon, is beginning to make his mark at the US forwarder. The company is buying Shopify’s logistics fulfilment business, including Deliverr, to compete with Amazon on e-commerce home deliveries.

Mr Clark said the deal enabled the San Francisco-based freight forwarder to offer logistics services and tracking for merchants, from Chinese factories through to last-mile delivery. The sale price wasn’t disclosed, reports The Wall Street Journal.

You can read Dave Clark’s letter to Flexport staff on the deal here.