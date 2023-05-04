Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Flexport buys Shopify's logistics business to compete with Amazon

Shopify Photo 121690747 © Wirul Kengthankan Dreamstime.com
© Wirul Kengthankan
By

Flexport’s new chief executive, Dave Clark, formerly of Amazon, is beginning to make his mark at the US forwarder. The company is buying Shopify’s logistics fulfilment business, including Deliverr, to compete with Amazon on e-commerce home deliveries.

Mr Clark said the deal enabled the San Francisco-based freight forwarder to offer logistics services and tracking for merchants, from Chinese factories through to last-mile delivery. The sale price wasn’t disclosed, reports The Wall Street Journal.

You can read Dave Clark’s letter to Flexport staff on the deal here.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Flexport Shopify the ecommerce equation TPM 23 Transpacific

    Most Read

    Bankrupt retailer Bed Bath & Beyond sues OOCL for $37.65m

    Soft demand pushes ocean spot rates to 'their lowest sustainable level'

    DHL and Expeditors in Q1: 'well, it could have been worse'

    MSC leads a standalone charge, but most carriers need their VSAs

    Ceva + Bolloré Logistics – in the name of Rodolphe Saadé

    Shippers fear Indian cargo ruling will add to congestion at Chittagong

    Threat to freighters as parts shortages hobble airlines, manufacturers and MRO

    Earnings better than forecast for ONE's final quarter, despite slowdown

    UAE port authority's new rule takes aim at carrier surcharges

    Booming auto export market sees ports full and orderbooks stretched

    Sanctioned AirBridgeCargo announces $167m losses for 2022

    After 'strongest quarter of the year', Maersk will batten down the hatches

    Alarm over California's drive to switch trucking from diesel to electric

    Seedless watermelons give India's fruit exporters a fresh taste of success

    Qatar's Ian Morgan moves to ECS as US commercial director

    Airline concerns intensify as cargo shift from MEX to AIFA looms