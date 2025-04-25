USTR fee could price Chinese carriers out of US trades
The October implementation of the US Trade Representative port fees will mean a “forced concentration” ...
Chinese diners at American barbecue restaurants in Beijing are chewing on a loss of authenticity these days, as the beef served is now imported from Australia.
Patriotic sentiment aside, the stark reality of costs was enough to drive restaurants in China to forsake American beef – with a 125% tariff on US imports, it simply could not compete with meat from other origins.
Most experts have stressed in recent weeks that ’everybody loses in a trade war’ – consumers and companies that ...
