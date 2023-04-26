Shippers and carriers caught up in new D&D legal battles
Samsung Electronics America (SEA) and, ironically, Hapag Lloyd have both filed new detention and demurrage ...
The European shipper whose containers attracted more than $289,000 in detention and demurrage (D&D) charges has condemned Hapag-Lloyd USA for “organisational incompetence”.
A consignment of 70 containers was shipped from Antwerp to Charleston, South Carolina, by Hapag-Lloyd and on to Nashville by rail company CSX, under the same bill of lading.
Hapag-Lloyd has instigated proceedings against the rail company for its failure to release 10 containers, on which it had levied $136,500 in D&D charges, between 7 September and 7 October 2022, because it said they ‘belonged’ to Hapag-Lloyd and could not be loaded onto chassis belonging to forwarder ME Day’s trucking company.
The shipper, who doesn’t want to be named, claims Hapag-Lloyd should have organised chassis so the freight “could be delivered in a timely manner”, and it was due to its “incompetence” that the boxes were not released.
Those charges were paid by ME Dey in order to retrieve the cargo on behalf of the shipper, who said: “A daily charge of $500 just for goods one needs urgently in my personal opinion is simply not acceptable.”
ME Dey has also instigated proceedings to recover the D&D fees. President and MD Sandi Siegel said: “We are excited and optimistic about recovering the funds. I am pleased that it has the attention and interest of the FMC. I have been deluged with support from the community who have had similar experiences and are cheering us on for taking on the carrier.”
Samsung Electronics America (SEA) and, ironically, Hapag Lloyd have both filed new detention and demurrage ...
Federal Maritime Commissioner (FMC) Carl Bentzel has released his long-awaited Maritime Transportation Data Initiative (MTDI). It’s ...
Out of whack
The first round of a $500-per-box general rate increase (GRI) on 29 March for India-US ...
As the North American model of railroading comes under increased regulatory scrutiny, forwarders are making ...
Ahead of privatisation, South Korean ocean carrier HMM will continue a former THE Alliance transpacific ...
While some US ports and container terminals still resist a regulatory drive to curtail detention ...
US restructure rumours as another top exec quits Qatar Airways Cargo
Transpacific rates shoot up as carriers prop up GRIs with more blanks
Old Dominion's Dave Bates takes on COO role at XPO
As its fleet grows, MSC maps out its post-2M standalone network
Hopes of a transpacific turnaround as Q1 numbers come in
Influx of capacity brings a 'new era' for air cargo markets
Carriers put the frighteners on shippers, but rates uptick 'just a blip'
Anger as Vancouver gets the green light for fourth box terminal
Qatar Airways Cargo relaunches next-gen pharma product
K+N, Primark and Bolloré all put a brave face on Q1 numbers
DB Schenker sale – dodging 'burned fingers' as Berlin tiptoes
Doubts over more GRIs as Taiwan carriers bank on demand returning
Comment on this article