Etihad's new plan is to double in size, says CEO

By Alex Lennane 05/05/2023

Interesting interview in AviationWeek with Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves, on the carrier’s new strategy. Instead of downsizing, the previous idea, after James Hogan and his global plans finally left the airline, it now aims to double in size in the next six years. Its 70-strong fleet will become 150, and frequencies to key destinations in Europe and Asia will increase. But the aim is “to grow sustainably and profitably” this time.