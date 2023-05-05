Etihad's new plan is to double in size, says CEO

Airbus celebrates A350 freighter orders from Etihad and Singapore Airlines
It’s been a good week for Airbus as it fights for a foothold in the ...
Interesting interview in AviationWeek with Etihad CEO Antonoaldo Neves, on the carrier’s new strategy. Instead of downsizing, the previous idea, after James Hogan and his global plans finally left the airline, it now aims to double in size in the next six years. Its 70-strong fleet will become 150, and frequencies to key destinations in Europe and Asia will increase. But the aim is “to grow sustainably and profitably” this time.
