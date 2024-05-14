Etihad Cargo fully prepared for UAE-PLACI

By LoadstarEditorial 14/05/2024

Etihad Cargo is fully prepared for the UAE Pre-Loading Advance Cargo Information (PLACI) regulations, ensuring seamless operations without disruptions for partners and customers.

The UAE’s National Advance Information Centre (NAIC) under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security is the first country outside North America and Europe to implement PLACI, with more countries planning to follow.

As one of the pilot carriers in the UAE’s PLACI initiative, Etihad Cargo has already integrated PLACI standards into its operations and is fully equipped to meet these new requirements efficiently and assist local authorities, partners and customers in understanding and adapting to these changes.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, monitoring and safety of air cargo. It mandates the submission of cargo data to regulatory authorities for risk assessment prior to loading, thereby enhancing the security of the supply chain. This protocol is crucial for addressing potential threats early and supporting the seamless flow of commerce by ensuring that all cargo is risk-assessed before it is loaded onto an aircraft.

Since its introduction, the adoption of PLACI has gradually expanded. Initially implemented by the US Customs & Border Protection with the Air Cargo Advance Screening (ACAS) programme in 2019, it was later adopted by the European Union with the launch of the Import Control System 2 (ICS2) in 2023. Both ACAS and ICS2 are fully integrated into Etihad Cargo's operational processes, and Etihad Cargo was one of the first carriers to start live filing to ACAS.

The UAE's National Advance Information Centre (NAIC), under the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security, is the first country outside of North America and Europe to implement a PLACI regime. Additional countries are planning to roll out PLACI, indicating a growing global commitment to bolstering the security of the air cargo supply chain against evolving threats.

As the national carrier of the UAE, Etihad Cargo is fully committed to the successful implementation of the UAE’s PLACI initiative and has integrated UAE PLACI standards into its global operations. The carrier’s proactive involvement in the pilot phase has allowed Etihad Cargo to refine its processes and infrastructure, ensuring it is fully equipped to meet these new requirements efficiently. Etihad Cargo ensures cargo is secured from acceptance through to loading at the departure point and on arrival, from unloading through to cargo delivery to the consignee. Measures the carrier has put in place include ensuring the proper chain of custody is maintained and recorded in compliance with local and regulatory security requirements; screening all cargo and providing proof of screening for all shipments; protecting consignments through various security monitoring solutions, which include 24/7 CCTV surveillance and guarding; and performing random checks to ensure compliance with the established procedures.

“As a combination carrier operating both passenger and freighter flights, the security and safety of guests, staff and the aircraft is a top concern for Etihad Cargo. As a cargo carrier, Etihad Cargo plays a significant role within the supply chain and has an increased responsibility to act as a filter and aid compliance. The early and comprehensive adoption of UAE PLACI protocols demonstrates Etihad Cargo’s dedication to security and a proactive approach to regulatory compliance,” said Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo at Etihad Cargo.

“By ensuring that all security measures are addressed prior to loading, Etihad Cargo’s operations not only enhance safety, compliance and security but also provide partners and customers with peace of mind, knowing their cargo is handled with the utmost care and professionalism.”

H.E. Mr Mubarak Alghafli, Executive Director at NAIC, stated: “In 2020, UAE-PLACI was launched to facilitate the movement of trade throughout the country’s borders and to take the necessary security measures to provide the safety of aircraft along with the people travelling on them. Therefore, airlines have been complying with the National Advance Information Centre – UAE requirements, especially by implementing the UAE-PLACI, which is supported by the International Air Transport Association (IATA), and following IATA’s standards implementation guidelines.”

“Etihad Cargo has been collaborating closely with NAIC and is one of the four carriers that participated in the PLACI pilot. Etihad Cargo has played an important role in the success of the UAE-PLACI as the result of the tremendous cooperation and efforts made by the Etihad Cargo team, which helped us to develop a visible cutover plan for the UAE-PLACI that has already been accomplished,” said H.E. Mr. Alghafli.

Etihad Cargo will continue to work closely with international and local authorities to navigate these new regulations effectively. The carrier is also committed to assisting partners and customers in understanding and adapting to these changes, ensuring that all stakeholders are informed and prepared. This initiative is part of Etihad Cargo’s ongoing efforts to enhance security protocols and streamline operations, maintaining its status as the air cargo partner of choice.