Etihad Cargo expands European road feeder services to 90 airport across 27 countries

etihad © Abhishek Singh
© Abhishek Singh
By

PRESS RELEASE

  • Etihad Cargo has partnered with Wallenborn Transports to provide its customers with road feeder services in Europe

 

  • The partnership will offer seamless connectivity between Etihad Cargo’s European gateways and Wallenborn’s network of 90 airports in 27 countries

 

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has appointed Wallenborn Transports as its road feeder service (RFS) partner for Europe to expand its scheduled and specialised services across 27 countries, facilitating the transportation of cargo between Etihad Cargo’s main European gateways, including Amsterdam, Paris and Frankfurt, and offline stations. Etihad Cargo’s customers will benefit from the complete transparency provided by integrated telematics technology.

 

“Providing seamless connectivity between Etihad Cargo’s European main freighter gateways and offline destinations is essential to meeting the carrier’s delivery promises,” said Etihad Cargo’s Head of Cargo Operations and Delivery, Thomas Schürmann. “Strategic partnerships with leading RFS providers such as Wallenborn strengthen Etihad Cargo’s value proposition and will enable the carrier to further expand operations in Europe, which is a key territory for the airline. Etihad Cargo remains committed to being the air cargo partner of choice and is achieving this through the provision of fast, efficient and reliable transportation of cargo from its arrival in-country to its final destination.”

 

Frantz Wallenborn, Wallenborn Group President & CEO, commented: “We’re proud to be selected as a strategic partner and look forward to enhancing Etihad Cargo’s capabilities in Europe and introducing its premium products to new markets. Our values are closely aligned, and we both aspire to make air logistics smarter and more sustainable. This partnership will give Etihad Cargo’s customers access to a comprehensive network connecting over 90 airports and a range of specialised logistics solutions, such as GDP-validated transport for temperature-sensitive healthcare products. Highlights of our partnership include dedicated capacity, 24/7 customer support and handling services in 27 countries.” 

 

Etihad Cargo has entered into strategic partnerships with RFS providers around the world to bolster its operational footprint and ensure the efficient end-to-end journey of cargo. The new partnership with Wallenborn will enhance the carrier’s capabilities in Europe and will enable Etihad Cargo’s customers to benefit from specialised logistics solutions.

