By Alex Lennane 01/02/2023

The last 747 to be manufactured yesterday was delivered to customer Kuehne + Nagel and Atlas Air.

The livery on the aircraft, named Empower, shows the lessor’s logo, and that of K+N subsidiary Apex Logistics.

K+N has released a video showing the making of the aircraft, and its first flight.

The Atlas-owned 747-8F is the second on a long-term charter agreement with K+N. Its board member responsible for air logistics, Yngve Ruud, said: “The names we chose for the last two iconic aircraft fit their legacy – Inspire and Empower.”

Atlas Air CEO John Dietrich added: “As the world’s largest operator of 747 freighters, Atlas is especially proud to take the last 747 ever to be built. We are grateful to Boeing for its shared commitment to safety, quality, innovation and the environment, and for the partnership, to ensure the continued success of the 747 programme as we operate the aircraft for decades to come.”

Boeing chief Stan Deal said: “This monumental day is a testament to the generations of Boeing employees who brought to life the airplane that shrank the world and revolutionised travel and air cargo as the first true widebody.”