Emirates and UK supermarket Iceland have become the latest members of the Move to -15C Coalition, as it celebrates its one-year anniversary.
Emirates and Iceland join major players across retail, production and distribution, including DP World, Project44, Maersk, Kuehne+Nagel, Nomad Foods and Morrisons, which is already trialling in-store changes in the UK.
Like Morrisons, Iceland will trial freezer temperature changes in the 900+ stores it operates.
SVP of product and innovation at Emirates SkyCargo Dennis Lister said: “The Move to -15C Coalition is a future-looking concept… to evolve the industry in line with advancements in technology, equipment, facilities, packaging and more.
“We are excited to offer our insight and expertise to help shape the next phase of food logistics, while driving meaningful environmental impact,” he added.
Coalition chairman Thomas Eskesen said: “Rapid and ambitious climate action across complex and interwoven frozen food supply chains… can only happen through cross-sector collaboration. That is why we are so thrilled to welcome these new members.”
Membership has grown from 11 companies to more than 30 since the launch last year at COP28, led by DP World.
Members recently met at the international food exhibition, SIAL, in Paris to “update activities and align next steps in support of its mission to unite the industry behind an increase in frozen food shipping and storage temperatures”.
An increase in frozen food shipping and storage temperatures from -18 degrees to -15 is based on the fact that the current frozen food temperature industry standard was established a century ago, and logistics technology has improved substantially since.
A universal three-degree shift in frozen food temperature standards would cut greenhouse gases and lower supply chain costs with no compromise on food safety or quality, according to a study from the International Institute of Refrigeration, the University of Birmingham, London South Bank University and others.
Mr Eskesen encouraged more organisations to join “and explore the positive impact that moving towards -15C can have on creating a future-proofed food system and lower-carbon world”.
