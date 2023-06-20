Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / East Europe's logistics carry on through war, thanks to Covid lessons

dreamstime_s_187518877
By

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has impeded the logistics sector’s recovery from the pandemic – but without the lessons learned from Covid, the war could have generated a regional collapse.

Adam Komorowski, MD of Poland-based EAS International, said the 2020 lockdowns essentially provided supply chains a level of immunisation from external shocks, which he described as “a pandemic-induced vaccine”.

He told The Loadstar: “This ‘vaccine’ taught us how to swiftly identify and switch to alternative regions to serve as new sourcing locations for our clients. The war reactivated this need, but it is knowledge that allows supply chains to rapidly absorb negative phenomena.”

Mr Komorowski said that, for Poland, the major fallout had been rising transport costs, exacerbated by a fuel crisis, higher electricity prices and major congestion in domestic gateways resulting from the blockade of Ukraine’s ports – not to mention the closure of air routes over Ukrainian territory.

“But the Covid lessons have dampened all this as, during the pandemic, supply chains of every company underwent extreme tests,” he explained.

“Some did not withstand the trial, others modified to adapt. Companies had to deal with limited availability from sourcing locations, followed by extended transit times and significant increases in costs.”

Russia was Poland’s second-largest export market before Putin sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, with more than $7.5bn shipped there annually.

For Mr Komorowski, the loss of not one, but three major markets for Polan – the sanctioned Russia and Belarus and an effective suspension of trade with Ukraine – does not seem to have dampened his faith in his country’s capacity to bounce back swiftly.

He said: “The outbreak of war served as an accelerator for market strategy changes.”

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Poland Russia-Ukraine War AirBridgeCargo sanctions Volga-Dnepr Airlines Volga-Dnepr Group

    Most Read

    MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high

    Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping

    Shippers 'relieved' as PMA and ILWU reach tentative agreement

    DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

    Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north

    Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals

    Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China

    Box rates to Gulf and S America rise as Asia-Europe/US prices falter

    Eastern Airlines in major strategy switch – without key cargo execs

    US carriers must get first pick on emergency cabotage flights, says Atlas

    Port of LA chief dismisses disruption as 'minimal' and anticipates 5% growth

    Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned

    DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB

    Maersk consolidates India-Middle East regional reach with Sohar call

    CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers

    Far apart: Expeditors and CH Robinson