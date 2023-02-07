Mississippi barge quagmire leaves exporters looking for alternative routes
Anxiety has been growing among US agriculture exporters as barges limp down a Mississippi River ...
The 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit Turkish and Syrian border towns yesterday, with aftershocks, has caused serious shipping disruption to container flows.
The impacts are still being evaluated by supply chain stakeholders and initial reports indicated there had been large-scale damage to infrastructure at Iskenderun port, a major harbour on Turkey’s Mediterranean side.
Containers there caught fire, and a significant blaze continues, according to media reports. One eye witness told social media this morning that the fire, which started yesterday afternoon, had run unchecked and was likely to consume the majority of stored containers and damage handling equipment.
“It was determined that docks at Iskenderun Port have collapsed,” said the Turkish maritime authority, which claimed operations were continuing at other ports.
Industry sources, however, believe operations in other ports could be hit by power outages and other inevitable bottlenecks, given the scale of the devastation.
The quakes also left roads around the Iskenderun port area impassable, bringing truck movements to a halt, according to reports and carrier updates.
As a result, ocean carriers have announced a suspension of shipping services out of Iskenderun for an indefinite period.
Maersk said in a customer advisory: “The port has unfortunately been subject to severe structural damage, leading to a complete stop of all operations until further notice.” The Danish carrier added that vendors were not moving any trucks in and around the area.
Besides docking facilities, a number of container storage yards were damaged, along with disruption to telecoms links.
Shipping lines serving the Mediterranean and Black Sea regions have already begun rerouting Iskenderun-destined shipments and reworking Turkish supply chains because of the challenges they anticipate in getting cargo to the destinations.
Maersk also noted that booking cancellations, amendments and destination changes for Iskenderun and Mersin would be accepted free of charge through to the end of the month, but added: “It is not yet clear when the port of Iskenderun will see a return to normal operations.”
As an interim measure to deal with the crisis, carriers are planning to divert all Iskenderun-bound shipments for discharge at nearby hubs, including Mersin and Port Said. But they have put a caveat on such ad-hoc arrangements: alternative solutions will be subject to ongoing evacuation efforts.
“We are obliged to divert your cargo to Mersin,” CMA CGM (India) told customers. “We encourage our customers to take delivery of their cargo in Mersin as soon as possible.”
According to the latest reports, the massive earthquake, and subsequent aftershocks have killed more than 5,000 people, with authorities and rescue teams fearing more fatalities as they comb the wreckage of collapsed buildings.
You can contact the writer at [email protected]
Anxiety has been growing among US agriculture exporters as barges limp down a Mississippi River ...
Shipping on the Mississippi river was moving again on Monday after it re-opened, but the ...
For the first time in nearly 40 years, Turkey will increase the fees for ships ...
Barge users in northern Europe are facing substantial surcharges as water levels drop amid increasing ...
Waterborne Canadian imports from Asia remain under pressure. Traffic links between the port of Vancouver ...
China-Europe rail freight volumes have passed last year’s total, while tension on the Poland-Belarus border ...
UPDATED 22 NOVEMBER TO NOTE THAT VANCOUVER HAS NOT BEEN EVACUATED. The Canadian military has deployed ...
For the second time this year, severe weather has severed cargo flows between Canada’s largest ...
Shipper sues Expeditors for losses due to lack of business plan after cyber-attack
Pressure on carriers drives cut-throat freight market for China's exports
Maersk builds ‘Chinese walls’ as it begins its unified branding
Bolloré Logistics or Geodis? Merger already a 'done deal' for Ceva?
Overcapacity could spark new rates war among liners, warns Evergreen chief
EXCLUSIVE: Ceva Logistics restructures – French marriage rumoured
Demand crash wreaked havoc in Q4 for both DSV and CH Robinson
Cross-alliance cooperation on the increase as market weakens
Top PE investor buys up majority of ambitious Scan Global Logistics
Services axed and senior staff cull looms as FedEx opts for deferred business
CMA CGM books another dozen 13,000 teu methanol-powered ships
Surge in freighter orders by carriers, despite 'paradigm shift' in air cargo
Comment on this article