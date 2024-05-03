Turkey ceases trade with Israel over aid for Gaza

MSC redeploys 'Israel-linked' box ships away from Persian Gulf
MSC, the only operator of Israel-linked containerships in the Persian Gulf, has begun shifting these ...
Geopolitics has hit trade again: Turkey said yesterday it had ceased all business with Israel. The Turkish trade minister announced that all export and import transactions related to Israel had been stopped, for all products. The ban will remain in place until the Israeli government “allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza”. Israel didn’t take the news well, according to The Guardian. Turkey last month already announced restrictions on some exports to Israel. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8bn last year.
'I'm scared', says Boeing whistleblower, after two others suffer mysterious deaths
DSV could face $16m bill after helicopter is written off in haulage accident
FAK rate hikes holding, with strong demand into peak season predicted
Déjà vu as major ocean carriers scramble for tonnage and containers
Indian trade disrupted as port congestion forces liner services to skip calls
Ecommerce boom may be opening the doors for smugglers
Don't get too confident for Q2, market risks haven't disappeared, warns Yang Ming chief
Don't chase that final dollar, warning to shippers delaying signing new contracts
Airfreight contracts begin to reflect threat of a Q4 capacity crunch
Europa and DPD Netherlands drive towards a greener future
Forwarders warned of trucking's Scope 3 emissions ticking 'carbon time bombs'
