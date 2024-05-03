Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Turkey ceases trade with Israel over aid for Gaza

Geopolitics has hit trade again: Turkey said yesterday it had ceased all business with Israel. The Turkish trade minister announced that all export and import transactions related to Israel had been stopped, for all products. The ban will remain in place until the Israeli government “allows an uninterrupted and sufficient flow of humanitarian aid to Gaza”. Israel didn’t take the news well, according to The Guardian. Turkey last month already announced restrictions on some exports to Israel. The two countries had a trade volume of $6.8bn last year.

