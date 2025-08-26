'Challenging and unpredictable' Q2 fails to put a dampener on bullish Zim
A strong opening quarter kept Zim’s first-half performance up, despite a difficult Q2 with ebit, ...
Zim is rerouting its vessels away from Turkish ports following the government in Ankara’s prohibition on port calls by Israel-linked vessels.
The carrier’s local agent warned that “vessels owned, managed or operated by an entity related to Israel”, and any ship carrying ...
