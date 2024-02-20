Mexican rail freight ambitions could provide Panama Canal alternative
Notwithstanding a huge focus on passenger rail, a plan to run trains with freight, connecting ...
Water levels in the Gatun Lake – the man-made reservoir which dictates the navigability of the Panama Canal – are again sinking below the 80ft (24.3 metre) threshold and looking set to pass the record low levels seen last year.
Around 8ft lower than ideal for safe navigation, Gatun Lake water levels reached a nadir of 79.24ft in late July and have not recovered much since, reaching a high point of just 81.83ft in November.
Traditionally, Gatun reaches its highest watermark in January, before progressing toward its yearly low point in May, after which its topped by up a rainy season which ends in November. However, last month, water levels were dismal, at just 81.7ft, more than five feet below the level in January 2023.
The Panama Canal Authority does not make projections past April, but if established trends hold this year, levels toward mid-2024 will fall well below last year’s record lows, and could reach as low as 78ft – forcing surcharges of some 6.5%.
“While the current water deficit persists in the canal watershed, the transit reservation system is the only mechanism available to guarantee a transit date,” said the Panama Canal Administration recently. “Therefore, vessels without a reservation may experience indefinite delays.”
The El Niño phenomenon, which causes droughts throughout the southern hemisphere and is regarded as the root cause of the problem, is scheduled to abate this year, which could provided some respite for the canal.
But a recent study from World Weather Attribution, published at end of January, suggests the role of El Niño in the crisis had been overstated, with man-made climate change drastically exacerbating its effects.
Meanwhile, water levels in the Amazon river have barely increased from their nadir of October. Data from the port of Manaus shows the water level of the Rio Negro, one of the two main waterways which merge to form the Amazon, had reached 12.7m, down from 18-20m.
The Amazon may not recover fully until 2026, according to some projections, and in the highly populated Amazonas region, crucial arteries for river-borne trade have been left unnavigable and the number of goods able to be transported has fallen by some 60%, putting strain on the region’s limited road infrastructure and drastically increasing food costs.
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Crew abandons ship after Red Sea missile attack, despite US fight-back
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
India forced to halt agri exports as freight rates hit 'unviable' heights
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Carriers caught in Algeria-Morocco flare up
China-South Korea ro-ro container traffic sinks to six-year low
CMA CGM aiming to drive modal shift as larger feeder vessels arrive
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article