Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
Import container throughput at the San Pedro Bay ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach ...
Notwithstanding a huge focus on passenger rail, a plan to run trains with freight, connecting Mexico’s Pacific coast with the Gulf of Mexico, is garnering interest as a possible alternative to the Panama Canal.
Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Mexico’s president, has a soft spot for trains – passenger ones, to be precise. The first solid manifestation of this has been the Mayan Train, a 1,554 km intercity line that traverses the Yucatan peninsula, which he proposed in 2018.
More recently, the president has looked to freight rail infrastructure to build out passenger operations. After initial noises, on 20 November he decreed that the state had the right to use freight rail routes for passenger travel. Rail companies holding concessions for freight operations could also run passenger services; otherwise they would have to accommodate third-party passenger activity on their tracks.
The industry has given the decree a guarded welcome. Oscar Del Cueto, president of the Mexican rail carriers’ association AMF, said the organisation was not opposed, as its analysis of the scheme showed no impact on freight operations. He stressed that adequate infrastructure and personnel capacity would be necessary to ensure it would work.
“The train infrastructure is quite old, and not very efficient,” said Mauricio de la Cerda, head of growth, North America at digital forwarder Nowports. Launched five years ago, the Mexico-based company today has branches in the US and six Latin American countries.
He added that the rail network’s current capacity would be needed to absorb future freight volumes if growth continues as expected.
Mexican rail giant Grupo Mexico Transportes (GMXT) expressed interest in developing passenger operations, and CPKC proposed a passenger service on its track from the Mexican capital to Laredo to study the concept.
The carrier has its eyes on growth in Mexico. It reported strong results for the fourth quarter, buoyed by flows to and from Mexico. Management is planning to acquire 1,000 reefer cars to start a refrigerated Mexico-US service from San Luis Potosi.
The convergence of growth driven by nearshoring and the problems of the Panama Canal has revived interest in another rail project in Mexico. Trade officials have begun to beat the drum about the Tehuantepec Interoceanic Corridor project, intermodal rail between the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Salina Cruz.
At about 300 km, this is the shortest connection between Mexico’s Pacific and Gulf coasts. The plan calls for a corridor that should be able to handle 1.4m teu a year by 2033.
Mr de la Cerda noted that the project has languished on the shelf for some time. He said: “It was never picked up. There was no need, and there were other priorities.”
Nobody views the concept purely in terms of an alternative to the Panama Canal, but rather as part of broader economic and logistics development in the region.
Moreover, the expansion of the rail corridor itself from one to three tracks would only be part of the development. Neither the port of Salina Cruz nor Coatzacoalcos has the capacity to handle the projected volumes, explained Mr de la Cerda. They would have to ramp up their capacity more than four-fold.
“We’re talking from about 300,000 teu to 1.3m teu,” he said.
Presumably, CPKC will not be very interested in the project. The Class I carrier owns 50% of the Panama Canal Railway (PCR), with the other half held by Mi-Jack Products, a US-based heavylift equipment maker.
Last month, Maersk announced that it was going to use the PCR to move containers by rail across Panama. CPKC CEO Keith Creel was quick to point out that Maersk is a strategic partner both for CPKC and PCR.
DSV the 'logical buyer' for DB Schenker – it's 'a step too far' for Maersk
Capacity shortage set to continue in automotive logistics, warns Ceva
Congestion fears ease as Europe's ports cope with arrival of delayed vessels
Wan Hai to replace Hapag in THEA? Its fleet is too small, says analyst
California port workers launch lawsuits against terminal operator bosses
Victory for US truckers, who can now choose their own chassis provider
Demand rush sparks temporary ban on imports at Bangkok Airport
Carriers sail in to take advantage of strong US west coast growth
'There's no empire for DSV's Lund to rule the world without Schenker'
Air cargo congestion not widespread, despite higher volumes
Transpac carriers may have the advantage as contract season looms
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article