DW: Italy reaches deal with Lufthansa over sale of stake in ITA

Swiss WorldCargo names Lufthansa exec Alain Chisari as new chief
Swiss WorldCargo has finally named its new chief: Alain Chisari, a Lufthansa Group veteran. Swiss-Italian dual ...
DW News reports:
The deal still needs to be cleared by the the European Commission.
What else do we know about the deal with Lufthansa?
Rome and Lufthansa had been locked into over a year of tough negotiations on the price and terms of the deal.
Italian media reported that the deal faced a delay last week when Lufthansa requested a discount on the of €10 million ($10.65 million) on the €325 million purchase price of a 49% stake in ITA.
The German airline had pointed to ITA’s expected drop in value in the last quarter of 2024 as the reason for the request for a discount.
Italian Finance Minister Ginacarlo Giorgetti said last week that there had been no change to the original agreement…
