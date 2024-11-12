Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DW: Italy reaches deal with Lufthansa over sale of stake in ITA

DAC: REACTIONDAC: EARNINGS MISSHD: SOLID WTC: BACK UPGM: BEAUTIFUL HIGHSXPO: STELLARHD: ON THE RADARTSLA: SELL-SIDE BOOSTTSLA: EUPHORIADAC: HEALTH CHECKDHL: GREEN DEALBA: ASSET DIVESTMENTRXO: ONE OBVIOUS WINNER DHL: UBS TAKEDHL: DOWNBEAT

The businessman holds out his hand to make a deal. Concept of a contract or deal, making an offer. Signing or renewing a contract. Come to universal consensus. Diplomatic and political success.
DW News reports:

The deal still needs to be cleared by the the European Commission.

What else do we know about the deal with Lufthansa?

Rome and Lufthansa had been locked into over a year of tough negotiations on the price and terms of the deal.

Italian media reported that the deal faced a delay last week when Lufthansa requested a discount on the of €10 million ($10.65 million) on the €325 million purchase price of a 49% stake in ITA.

The German airline had pointed to ITA’s expected drop in value in the last quarter of 2024 as the reason for the request for a discount.

Italian Finance Minister Ginacarlo Giorgetti said last week that there had been no change to the original agreement…

To read the full post, please click here.

 

