DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Wash, rinse, repeat and update
It’s that time of the year, one week or so ahead of the Q2 23 closing, when the analysts start mulling over how good the quarterly figures will be in our industry.
And the analysts at UBS yesterday sent a note to investors that did little to boost animal spirits (DSV: +0.3% at Dkr1,356) but raised a couple of valid points about the Danish forwarder as its numbers are just over four weeks away.
One is for the bulls, the other for ...
MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high
Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping
DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire
Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north
DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB
Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals
Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?
Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned
Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China
How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades
It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather
CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers
Comment on this article