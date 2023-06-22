Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / DSV – respect the chemistry 

ARE
ID 36068720 © Tan Kian Yong | Dreamstime.com
By

It’s that time of the year, one week or so ahead of the Q2 23 closing, when the analysts start mulling over how good the quarterly figures will be in our industry.

And the analysts at UBS yesterday sent a note to investors that did little to boost animal spirits (DSV: +0.3% at Dkr1,356) but raised a couple of valid points about the Danish forwarder as its numbers are just over four weeks away.

One is for the bulls, the other for ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    DSV M&A radar Cosco Shipping Holdings Sinotrans Vertical consolidation

    Most Read

    MSC is bleeding the charter market dry – and keeping rates high

    Rates woes continue for carriers amid claims of transatlantic price-dumping

    DP World forwarding ambitions writ large in Ceva hire

    Calm at US west coast ports at last – but it stays stormy up north

    DHL drops DP as Schenker preps to drop DB

    Confident Maersk Air Cargo spreads its wings as it soars over rivals

    Container spot market: up or down ahead of late peak season?

    Don't be too eager for return to west coast ports, shippers warned

    Foxconn unveils plan to build electric vehicles – but not in China

    How unpicking the 2M Alliance will re-shape container trades

    It's survival of the fittest as the shortsea market hits heavy weather

    CULines backs away as US west coast services become loss-makers

    Canadian rail giant has high hopes for new intermodal reefer service

    News podcast | June 2023 | USWC docker deal; the SAF challenge; CNS Partnership Conference

    Trading outlook for second half looking grim for container lines

    Maersk steps in as India's online sellers search for low-cost fulfilment