Drug smugglers going bananas again

$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship
Spanish police have intercepted 9.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container of bananas at the port of Algeciras. According to this report, to read which some readers may require Google translate, the police note that the logos of more than 30 different European criminal organisations were detected in the shipment from Ecuador. It is believed that the gang responsible for this latest batch has links with banana exporters from Machala in Ecuador and the capacity to send as many as 40 boxes a month.
Last week, Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam, seizing eight tonnes of cocaine, also stashed in a container of bananas, on a Maersk box ship.
