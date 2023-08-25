Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Drug smugglers going bananas again

dreamstime_m_84528541
By

Spanish police have intercepted 9.5 tonnes of cocaine hidden in a container of bananas at the port of Algeciras. According to this report, to read which some readers may require Google translate, the police note that the logos of more than 30 different European criminal organisations were detected in the shipment from Ecuador. It is believed that the gang responsible for this latest batch has links with banana exporters from Machala in Ecuador and the capacity to send as many as 40 boxes a month.

Last week, Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam, seizing eight tonnes of cocaine, also stashed in a container of bananas, on a Maersk box ship.

 

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cocaine Drug bust Ecuador Port of Algeciras Spain Hamburg Smugglers' den? South America-Europe

    Most Read

    China lists container shipping futures for tradelanes to Europe

    Zim pulls Asia-Australasia services to launch VSA with MSC

    South Korean industry groups slam Hapag-Lloyd bid for HMM

    Panama Canal limits could help west coast ports as imports decline again

    Container lines look set to be sailing in 'choppy water'

    Vital Russian rail freight artery wrecked after river dam bursts

    OOCL reports a 'robust' H1 performance as demand see-saws

    Bull corner: Viking DSV can go as high as €15bn, mostly cash, for Schenker

    DSV redux – between Schenker and a hard place

    Smaller US truckers forced out as haulage spot market hits 'critical point'

    How to choose the best ocean freight visibility for your company

    CR: Vying for Yellow Corp assets

    Estonian rail freight volumes collapse as state operator obeys sanctions

    Global disruption can open doors for improved African supply chains

    More P&O Ferries job losses likely as it axes Liverpool-Dublin service

    Forward Air + Omni Logistics – enter the lawyers