Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

Maersk Boxes Photo 210476104 © Hieronymusukkel Dreamstime.com
© Hieronymusukkel
By

Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam last week, seizing eight tonnes of cocaine stashed inside a container on a Maersk box ship. Citing Danish media, Splash reports Maersk confirmed the find, valued at some $653m. The drugs were found within 12 pallets of bananas during a routine check with sniffer dogs and a container scan. While it’s the biggest smuggling event for Maersk, it is still some way off the 23 tonnes found an MSC vessel in 2019.

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cocaine Maersk MSC AP Moller - Maersk Asia-North Europe CMA CGM On the merry-go-round Rates: the eternal tango The Purse Strings

    Most Read

    Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold

    Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects

    Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'

    Toll Group – just another disaster unveiled

    US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing

    FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D

    Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds

    Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink

    MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up

    Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held

    DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'

    Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink

    Kuehne + Nagel's MD staff reshuffle – full focus on Asia

    Vincent Clerc – 'should I stay or should I go' now?

    $650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

    Forward Air stretches in $3.2bn Omni Logistics 'leap-of-faith' merger