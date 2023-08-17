$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
MSC may face charges relating to alleged violations of the US Shipping Act following an ...
Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam last week, seizing eight tonnes of cocaine stashed inside a container on a Maersk box ship. Citing Danish media, Splash reports Maersk confirmed the find, valued at some $653m. The drugs were found within 12 pallets of bananas during a routine check with sniffer dogs and a container scan. While it’s the biggest smuggling event for Maersk, it is still some way off the 23 tonnes found an MSC vessel in 2019.
MSC may face charges relating to alleged violations of the US Shipping Act following an ...
Supply chain stakeholders on the India-UAE tradelane appear increasingly bullish about the pace of demand ...
Despite its green credentials being effectively discredited, MSC’s latest orders and new membership of fossil ...
Ticks all boxes
Ocean carriers received another 200,000 teu of newbuild tonnage last month, following a record 300,000 ...
All in the family
Carriers get tougher on blankings as earnings tumble, but GRIs hold
Supply chain players bullish on India-UAE trade growth prospects
Slow demand and overcapacity driving a forwarder 'race to the bottom'
US container imports still on the decline, but the slope is easing
FMC probes claims that MSC overcharged customers for D&D
Ship queue grows at both ends of Panama Canal and congestion builds
Box trade doldrums hit smaller carriers hardest: Yang Ming sails into Q2 red ink
MSC blanks Asia-Europe Swan loop again – but things may be looking up
Shippers will live with blanked sailings – so long as rates are held
DB Schenker auction – 'price or politics?'
Party is over for opportunistic Russia-focused carriers as rates sink
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article