$650m of cocaine found among bananas on Maersk box ship

By LoadstarEditorial 17/08/2023

Dutch customs landed its biggest-ever drugs bust at the port of Rotterdam last week, seizing eight tonnes of cocaine stashed inside a container on a Maersk box ship. Citing Danish media, Splash reports Maersk confirmed the find, valued at some $653m. The drugs were found within 12 pallets of bananas during a routine check with sniffer dogs and a container scan. While it’s the biggest smuggling event for Maersk, it is still some way off the 23 tonnes found an MSC vessel in 2019.