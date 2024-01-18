Customs teams forced to step up war against drug smugglers
Border forces around the world are warning that despite making more drugs finds at container ...
Hong Kong Customs has uncovered a bid to smuggle $63m of liquid cocaine into the territory in a container of wine.
Senior superintendent Wong Ho-yin and superintendent Lui Chi-tak said that, acting on intelligence, customs officials singled out a 20ft container that had arrived from Brazil on 19 December.
A total of 444 kg of suspected liquid cocaine, worth $63m, had been packed in 148 transparent plastic bags. The container was said to be filled with cartons of red and white wine. The drugs were found in 37 of the 706 cartons.
Mr Lui said: “Some of the cartons had traces of repackaging and inconsistent weight, and the production number and date of manufacture of the goods concerned were not printed near the edge of the bags, which aroused suspicion.”
He added: “The appearance of liquid cocaine is indistinguishable from that of liquor, and the smugglers used the same plastic bags as those containing genuine liquor to deceive the Customs officers.”
The customs team laid an ambush to nab the perpetrators. The packages containing the liquid cocaine were resealed and placed back in the container, which was returned to Kwai Chung Container Terminal. Days later, a drug dealer instructed the logistics company to deliver the container to Yuen Long district. After several days, suspected members of a smuggling syndicate collected the container and took it to Tsing Yi district.
On Saturday, one man was arrested for arranging the seaborne transportation of the drugs, and the following day, another man was held for receiving and storing the container. Additional arrests may follow, the customs superintendents said.
In November, Hong Kong police had called on logistics players to be vigilant, as drug traffickers often use shipping and trucking companies to move narcotics.
Container shortage starts to bite, adding to pressure on costs
Shippers face 'eye-watering' rates and rollovers as carriers 'cherry-pick' cargo
Maersk/Hapag Gemini Cooperation takes liner industry by surprise
Logistics 'black swans' now arriving in flocks
DB Schenker sale deadline – 'heard anything?'
Scheduling chaos puts carriers under pressure from shippers
West coast ports brace for new import surge – 'but they can cope this time'
News Podcast | Jan 2024 | The Red Sea crisis: Freight rates soar as CNY capacity and equipment crunch looms
Japan's semiconductor supply chain also a victim of Honshu earthquake
CULines launches Red Sea service as Houthi target area expands
Dispute at Australian ports heats up, leading to threat of 'lockouts'
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article