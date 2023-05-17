By Russell Wood 17/05/2023

Tarantino’s cult classic, saturated with nihilism, depravity, tilted reality and postmodern everything-ness, has come to life in the 21st century.

It’s called ChatGPT.

ChatGPT founders, OpenAI, contractually undertook – (if we take their founding charter seriously) – with us, as in global population , to “make AI safer” and “benefit all of humanity”. In fact (you really couldn’t make this up), they even specifically cautioned they were “concerned about late-stage AGI development becoming a competitive race without time for adequate safety precautions”.

(Wow, ...

