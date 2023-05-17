Subscribe to Premium
Comment / Digital Pulp Fiction: the rise and lies of ChatGPT

APULP
ID 190067500 © Kraft74 | Dreamstime.com
By

Tarantino’s cult classic, saturated with nihilism, depravity, tilted reality and postmodern everything-ness, has come to life in the 21st century. 

It’s called ChatGPT.

ChatGPT founders, OpenAI, contractually undertook – (if we take their founding charter seriously) – with us, as in global population , to “make AI safer” and “benefit all of humanity”. In fact (you really couldn’t make this up), they even specifically cautioned they were “concerned about late-stage AGI development becoming a competitive race without time for adequate safety precautions”. 

(Wow, ...

Comment on this article

    Artificial Intelligence ChatGPT just-in-case just-in-time Supply chain radar

