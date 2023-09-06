Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

S: Will AI kill the management consultant?

AGOLD
ID 3211736 © Demydenko Myhailo | Dreamstime.com
By

SIFTED writes:

Management consultancy is one of those marmite jobs. If you’re a young professional with an MBA tucked under your arm then a job at McKinsey, Bain or BCG could well represent the holy grail for your budding career. For many others, consultants’ high salaries and higher fees have made it a profession that people love to loathe.

Now, entrepreneurs are building products with AI that they say can outperform these highly-compensated professionals in certain important tasks — such as identifying M&A targets and performing due diligence on companies — while the firms themselves are racing to incorporate the technology into their own workflows. 

Management consultants now have AI breathing down their necks, and experts say that some in the industry will struggle to survive by the new laws of the jungle as automation creeps in.

“You have no idea about the industry”

Two consultants who saw that the profession would be changed beyond recognition by AI are Richard Karlsson and Johan Cederqvist, both formerly at McKinsey. They’re now cofounders at Stockholm-based Grasp — a startup that says its product “outperforms top tier consultants fourfold.”

The company’s first feature that it is selling to clients is an AI tool that automates M&A target identification — a process that Karlsson says currently involves a lot of manual work for consultants.

“Imagine you’re doing market analysis of the 5G industry — you have no idea about the 5G industry, that’s a typical starting point,” he explains. “You read a lot of articles and market reports, and then you start extracting the relevant pieces of information and putting that down into a PowerPoint or Excel that you then provide to your client. It’s striking how much time we spend on that manual work. It’s repetitive and AI is perfect for that.”

Karlsson says that Grasp’s M&A target identifier has been used by their clients — which include corporates, private equity firms and consultancy firms — to produce more comprehensive results than consultants can achieve.

“Clients have compared our output to what they’ve managed to produce with external support before from consultants and typically it’s better, in terms of the number of relevant companies found, versus the manual methods,” he says. “That’s just because our system goes through the internet, and looks at millions of companies. At McKinsey I would look at thousands.”

To read the full post, please click here.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Artificial Intelligence Smart Cargo Mainport Program (SCMP)

    Most Read

    Boom time 'just a memory' as rates tumble before Golden Week holiday

    Cosco bucks the trend as container line profits hit $8.9bn in Q2

    Jobs safe in CMA CGM takeover, says Bolloré, but we may lose our brand

    Bleak outlook for box trades as demand weakens prior to Golden Week

    EXCLUSIVE: Kuehne + Nagel poaches Mærsk's key vertical head

    CIMC profits plunge as global container production hits ten-year low

    Air freight peak season bounce an encouraging sign amid flat markets

    DHL/Polar exec extradited from Thailand to face conspiracy charges in US

    US shipper accuses DSV of $900,000 'overbilling' amid contracts row

    Reports of mass global shift from China are being 'overplayed'

    Carriers forced to idle new ULCVs as soon as they are delivered

    Sustainability specialist Chelsea Lamar will steer AIT's drive toward net-zero

    RCL sells more older box ships for scrap as earnings fall

    P&O Ferries: it's an 'organised retreat', claims analyst

    On the cards: Sinking CH Robinson

    France-Italy road and rail freight chaos after Alpine rockfall