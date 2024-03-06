DHL pulls out of race for DB Schenker as it reports full-year 2023 numbers

RTR: Deutsche Bahn eyes deal to sell Schenker by year-end, sources say
(Editor’s note: I hear you: Which year? Just joking…) REUTERS reports: German rail operator Deutsche Bahn expects ...
DSV is now the remaining 3PL in the bidding for DB Schenker, after DHL said this morning it was not interested in buying its compatriot and, in its earnings call last week, Kuehne + Nagel also said it was not bidding.
DHL, reporting its full-year 2023 results today, said it had a “continued focus on strategic bolt-on acquisitions; hence [the] conscious decision against participation in the Schenker process”.
The firm said it had projected free cash flow to be about €2.75bn ($3bn) in 2024, “including a €250m blanket budget for M&A expenses” – taking it well out of the running for the €15bn investment buying Schenker would entail.
In the earnings call, CEO Tobias Meyer said that DHL would need to see “very substantial upside in M&A”, and Schenker did not represent “the value generation we are looking for”.
DHL’s 2023 results, meanwhile, reflected the “weak global economic environment”. Group revenue was €81.8bn, down 13% year on year, with ebit of €6.3bn, down 25%, but meeting its forecast. Consolidated net profit fell more than 30%, to €3.7bn.
But Mr Meyer said: “Our high profitability allows us to continuously invest in our network, sustainability, digitalisation and our e-commerce capabilities, and to further improve quality for our customers.
“Major uncertainty factors, such as volatility in demand and geopolitical crises, will remain with us in 2024. However, we are very well positioned for the opportunities and challenges.”
He added: “We are continuing to invest in our logistics network – particularly in our e-commerce capabilities, but also in the decarbonisation and digitalisation of our operations.”
DHL said its profitability was, in part, due to its diverse portfolio. While Express and Global Forwarding “faced headwinds”, Supply Chain grew and eCommerce benefited from growth in the sector.
Global Forwarding, Freight revenue fell 36%, to €19.3bn, while ebit fell nearly 40 to €1.4bn. It said: “Market volumes were down compared with the previous year, due to weak demand, but stabilised over the course of the year.
“As expected, air and ocean freight rates continued to normalise. In the European road freight market, the cyclical decline in demand continued. Costs remained at a high level, due partly to increased diesel and vehicle prices as well as staff costs.”
You can read a more detailed analysis of DHL’s stance on DB Schenker, and its results, here.
CMA CGM containership cargo 'for Pakistan military' seized in India
Cost of 'land bridge' alternative to Panama Canal too high for carriers
Maersk’s new NAM chief urges US shippers to 'know your best alternative'
Ceva beaten to the punch as Wincanton accepts GXO takeover bid
Rubymar sinks, with cargo of fertiliser a threat to Red Sea ecosystem
K+N profits tumble as market 'normalises', but eyes expansion in Asia
Kuehne pounded, out of Schenker auction – but jumbo 'sale will help us'
High transpac rates good news for carriers as new contract talks loom
TPM24: ONE CEO Nixon bullish on 'life after Hapag' – with new solo services
DSV's Neom JV in Saudi Arabia comes under 'human rights' scrutiny
TPM24: Shippers hope liner overcapacity will drive rates down – but...
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article