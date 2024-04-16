Sign up for our FREE newsletter
News / DB Schenker keen to renew order with resurrected electric truck builder Volta

volta-truck
By

DB Schenker wants to renew its order for Volta Trucks and believes the new electric vehicle will be a ‘game-changer’ for last-mile delivery.  

Volta, a European electric truck manufacturer had a promising business model and interest from major industry players, such as DSV, dpd, GXO, Rhenus and Marks & Spencer.  

And in 2021, DB Schenker placed Volta’s largest order for 1,500 medium-duty electrified trucks. 

But Volta’s sole battery supplier, Proterra, entered a Chapter 11 process in the US and, with its trucks still in the development stage and yet to generate revenue, Volta – loss-making since its incorporation, was itself then forced into insolvency proceedings  .

However, after filing for bankruptcy last October, Volta management and the administrator found a buyer for the trucks business in Luxor Capital, a US-based investment group, which announced this month it would resurrect the company as Volta Commercial Vehicles. 

A spokesperson from DB Schenker told The Loadstar: “We pre-ordered 1,500 Volta Zero Trucks two years ago because we were convinced of the vehicle concept.”

The spokesperson added that the company was still keen to see the order fulfilled.  

Volta has been part of DB Schenker’s innovation and development journey since 2021. In 2023 we conducted several pilot tests across Europe. The outcome of that was very promising and we see the truck concept still as a potential game=changer for the last-mile delivery.  

“DB Schenker is in an intensive exchange with Volta and Luxor to take up the pre-series tests again and onboard the first vehicles as soon as possible.”  

Volta and Luxor are still restructuring the company and aim to re-start production in the second half of the year.  

“Beyond its full electric drive which reduces local emissions to zero, the truck increases safety for drivers as well as for other road users and pedestrians, thanks to the central driving position, a much lower seat height than a conventional truck and a panoramic field of visibility,” the DB Schenker spokesperson added.  

 

