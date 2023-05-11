Sign up for our FREE newsletter
DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

Tim Scharwath, Interview
By

DHL Global Forwarding chief Tim Scharwath could consider acquiring DB Schenker – if it’s sold – according to Reuters. Whether the deal would be accepted by regulatory authorities could, perhaps, be in doubt, but Germany may prefer to keep its major forwarders German, rather than, say, Danish. Mr Scharwath said DHL was in a position to “integrate larger acquisitions”, but price and integration complexity would be critical to any decision.

