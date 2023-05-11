DHL Global Forwarding eyes DB Schenker

By Alex Lennane 11/05/2023

DHL Global Forwarding chief Tim Scharwath could consider acquiring DB Schenker – if it’s sold – according to Reuters. Whether the deal would be accepted by regulatory authorities could, perhaps, be in doubt, but Germany may prefer to keep its major forwarders German, rather than, say, Danish. Mr Scharwath said DHL was in a position to “integrate larger acquisitions”, but price and integration complexity would be critical to any decision.