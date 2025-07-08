EXCLUSIVE: Toll Group poaches top executive from DHL GF – sources
Sniffing around
DHL Global Forwarding has appointed Markus Voss as the new CEO of DHL Freight, replacing Uwe Brinks.
Mr Voss moves from DHL Supply Chain, where he held a number of roles over the past 11 years, most recently service as the division’s ...
Transpacific set to see record level of ship capacity in July as rates crash
MSC orders spark concerns of anti-competitive behaviour and an H2 rate drop
Fruit ships and trucks steer clear of Del Monte bankruptcy
European importers face backlogs as rail delays exacerbate port congestion
Global shipping to shift as Europe and southeast Asia fill US gap in China trade
Wednesday still 'Tariff Day' – even if Trump changes his mind again
The right customs plan will be a gamechanger, Maersk warns shippers
'Stable' Asia-Europe rates 'very different' to double-digit declines on transpacific
Taiwanese shipping lines set to profit from proposed Vietnam tariff deal
Hamburg gives go-ahead for Eurogate terminal expansion
Soft airfreight market casts doubt over H2 peak
African trade with Asia and Europe lights up as countries boost export verticals
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
Contact details and FAQs: Click here
Comment on this article