DHL and Prada Group contribute to more sustainable air freight transport

PRESS RELEASE
Bonn, April 11, 2024: DHL Global Forwarding announces Prada Group’s first investment in SAF certificates through the use of the GoGreen Plus service. Thanks to the use of sustainable fuels, DHL Global Forwarding can help its customers effectively reduce their transport emissions from air freight.
Already in 2023, Prada Group was able to save about 4,500 tons of CO2e by partnering with DHL, which is about 7% of the group’s total transport-related emissions.
Currently, SAF is one of the most effective ways to decarbonize the aviation industry by reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 80% compared to conventional aviation fuel. The fuel itself is made from various wastes such as used cooking oil or food waste. DHL takes an insetting approach and uses sustainable fuels to reduce emissions directly at the source. Airlines use sustainable biofuels on behalf of DHL, resulting in a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions. These emission reductions are transferred to DHL, which passes them on to its customers in the form of certificates.
“Today, it is crucial to establish a clear action plan for decarbonisation that involves freight forwarders, SAF producers, regulators and customers. We are proud that Prada Group has chosen to leverage DHL Global Forwarding’s expertise and form a partnership that we believe will continue to drive much-needed change,” said Mario Zini, Managing Director of DHL Global Forwarding Italy.
The Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) used by DHL for the Prada Group is certified by the International Sustainability & Carbon Certification (ISCC). This certification guarantees that the fuel is produced in accordance with strict sustainability standards. The ISCC is an independent initiative and recognized certification scheme that promotes sustainable, traceable, deforestation-free and climate-friendly supply chains. It includes various materials, including sustainable agricultural biomass, biogenic waste and residues, non-biological renewable materials, and recycled carbon-based materials.
the GHG protocol used by the Prada Group for its greenhouse gas documentation does not currently take into account reductions from Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) purchased for Scope 3 via Book & Claim, so the emissions saved are not included in the calculation of the total carbon footprint.
–End–
