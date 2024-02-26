Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

Delays in Guangzhou after Lixinsha Bridge collapse

linbridge
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jhkAJ2FiD2o
By

There could be some delays for ships and trucks in Guangzhou, following an accident that saw a barge hit Lixinsha Bridge on Thursday, causing part of it to collapse, killing five people. 

According to BJ News, a temporary traffic control has been implemented within a 500m radius of the bridge. No commercial ships are allowed to pass through the control area. Officials told Chinese media repair work would take four to five months and, in the meantime, two temporary docks are available. 

Read more...

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    China Guangzhou China Cargo Airlines Los Angeles Miami Worldwide Flight Services

    Most Read

    Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover

    Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens

    CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort

    'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict

    Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules

    ...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...

    Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown

    MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team

    News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains

    Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon

    Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates

    India renews open sky policy for foreign air cargo carriers

    The longer you delay digital transformation, the further you fall behind

    AP Møller-Mærsk – here comes another 'abandon ship' warning...

    CHAMP Cargosystems launches Traxon Global eCommerce

    Metro Shipping snaps up Flexport executive Emiliano Muco