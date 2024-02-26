Delays in Guangzhou after Lixinsha Bridge collapse

By Alex Lennane and K Cheung 26/02/2024

There could be some delays for ships and trucks in Guangzhou, following an accident that saw a barge hit Lixinsha Bridge on Thursday, causing part of it to collapse, killing five people.

According to BJ News, a temporary traffic control has been implemented within a 500m radius of the bridge. No commercial ships are allowed to pass through the control area. Officials told Chinese media repair work would take four to five months and, in the meantime, two temporary docks are available.