Delays in Guangzhou after Lixinsha Bridge collapse

Red tape and emissions trading: ETS hits non-EU shipowners hard
Asian shipowners are likely to be hit the hardest by the cost of the EU ...
There could be some delays for ships and trucks in Guangzhou, following an accident that saw a barge hit Lixinsha Bridge on Thursday, causing part of it to collapse, killing five people.
According to BJ News, a temporary traffic control has been implemented within a 500m radius of the bridge. No commercial ships are allowed to pass through the control area. Officials told Chinese media repair work would take four to five months and, in the meantime, two temporary docks are available.
Middle East logistics players reportedly eye potential of DB Schenker takeover
Ocean carriers determined to hang onto containers as supply tightens
CMA CGM box ship braves Red Sea danger, with French naval escort
'Truckers for Trump' threaten to boycott New York after fraud case verdict
Carriers still desperate for tonnage to guarantee emergency schedules
...Expeditors has a cost problem? DSV and Kuehne are worse off...
Evergreen chief warns of post-Red Sea economic turndown
MSC Air Cargo ends deal with GSSA ECS and strengthens in-house team
News Podcast | Feb 2024 | TPM24 preview, shifting the cold chain to -15°C, USWC cargo gains
Praying for rain as record lows loom for Panama Canal and Amazon
Carriers face chilly response to their new transpacific contract rates
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7879 334 389
During August 2023, please contact
Alex Whiteman
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7402 255 512
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
mobile: +44 7541 370 812
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article