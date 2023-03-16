Dachser acquisition in Australia and New Zealand

By LoadstarEditorial 16/03/2023

The takeover of air and sea freight forwarder ACA International adds six locations Down Under to the company’s own Air & Sea Logistics (ASL) network

Kempten, March 14, 2023 – Dachser has acquired ACA International headquartered in Melbourne, Australia. This acquisition means Dachser’s own air and sea freight network now also covers Australia and New Zealand, countries that are not only economically strong but also closely interlinked with Asia, Europe, and North America.

ACA International employs 56 people and generated revenue of around EUR 75 million in 2021. The air and sea freight forwarding company was founded in 1982 and is privately owned. ACA International provides its customers in Australia and New Zealand with integrated international transportation services. The company puts a strong focus on quality, expertise, innovation, and collaboration, for which it uses the latest information technologies.

Headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, the company has two additional offices in Sydney and Brisbane. In New Zealand, ACA International has offices in Auckland, Wellington, and Hamilton. The company has an additional branch office in Kansas City, USA. ACA International is also present in the Greater China region. However, these Chinese locations are not part of the acquisition; Dachser has been serving its customers in China from its own locations since 2003.

Continuing on a growth trajectory

For the past 14 years, ACA International has been led by experienced air and sea freight logistics specialists Adam Cruttenden, Glenn Hall, Mark Weeks and Hervey Graham. Leading Dachser Oceania into the future, Adam Cruttenden will be taking on the role of Managing Director ASL Oceania. “This acquisition lets Dachser Air & Sea Logistics continue on its growth trajectory and, by adding Australia and New Zealand, fills a gap in the global network of our own locations,” says Edoardo Podestà, COO ASL and Managing Director ASL APAC. “That means we can offer our customers seamless access to dynamic economic markets that boast attractive local conditions and significant levels of investment.”