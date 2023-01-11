Subscribe to Premium
Subscribe to Premium
Advanced Search
+

Comment / D-Day approaches for SATS + WFS – key amendments sought

AM
ID 62118597 © Gajus | Dreamstime.com
By

The €2.25bn SATS + Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) tie-up, expected to close by the end of March, is moving.

And that is good news, despite a SATS share price that still remains depressed at S$2.8, 27% below its unaffected level pre-M&A on 27 September.

Let’s meet 

This hybrid reverse merger, as SATS disclosed last week after a month of radio silence, is set for a test in a week’s time when on 18 January, the acquirer will hold an extraordinary general meeting* seeking shareholder ...

Subscription required for Premium stories

In order to view the entire article please login with a valid subscription below or register an account and subscribe to Premium
Premium subscriber
New Premium subscriber REGISTER

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    Cerberus M&A radar private equity SATS Temasek WFS Hitachi Transport System KKR

    Most Read

    ‘Doomsday clock’ ticking down as shipping lines lose control of the market

    Shipping lines put growth ambitions on hold and look to defer newbuilds

    Jason Berry quits Air Canada Cargo – just as it gets interesting

    Be wary of forwarders offering insurance, warns shipper in Flexport case

    Maersk management restructure sees 10 'leaders' join executive team

    Carrier hopes for a demand surge rest on summer peak season

    Airfreight rates in the doldrums as carriers look to set their BSA tariffs

    All eyes on DSV – the year to deal

    Super-bonuses again from Taiwan liners – but they may be the last for a while

    Flexport poaches more tech talent as Teresa Carlson becomes president/CCO

    Louisiana the next hot US gateway with plans for major box terminals

    Cyber-attack on DNV impacts 6,000+ vessels using ShipManager software

    EXCLUSIVE: UPS SCS loses its head

    Maersk defence against Florida shipper complaint is 'smoke and mirrors'

    Rail freight gets a boost in Europe but is stalled by strikes in UK

    New CO2 rules could cripple feeder and reefer shortsea services