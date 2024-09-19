Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / CVC questions DB Schenker sale process after offering to raise its bid

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

FDX: ALL EYES ON TRADING UPDATEHLAG: CHRW: TECH-DRIVEN STORYMAERSK: MOMENTUMDSV: DAMAGE CONTAINEDTGT: YIELD FOCUSBA: TROUBLEDDSV: SUDDEN DROPDSV: 'SCHENKER BOOST' DAY FIVEZIM: RAMPANT MFT: AT TWO-MONTH LOWSWMT: TAKING PROFITKNIN: MEDTRONIC CANADA OPENINGTFII: STEADY YIELD

dreamstime_s_150081139
© Snowingg |
By

After a last-ditch attempt by CVC to overturn DSV’s successful bid for DB Schenker by offering more money failed, the consortium has questioned the fairness of the sales process. 

However, Schenker owner Deutsche Bahn has asserted it was conducted in a “transparent, open and non-discriminatory manner in accordance with EU law.” 

While CVC declined to comment, a well-placed source told The Loadstar that, in a letter to DB’s supervisory and management board on Tuesday, the private equity fund described its offer for DB Schenker as “superior” to DSV’s and called on DB to conduct “a process of equal treatment and transparency which allows the best offer to win”. 

The letter added: “We are therefore firmly convinced that our offer is economically advantageous compared to the DSV offer, which is why we should have been awarded the contract for the acquisition of Schenker. 

“If Deutsche Bahn was of the view that there were any residual uncertainties as to how the two offers compare, we would be prepared to discuss an increase of the equity value of our offer to fully remove any such concerns.” 

However, DB appeared to rule out any possibility of CVC’s appeal being heard. A spokesperson told The Loadstar: “The signing of the purchase agreement with DSV concludes the sales process, in accordance with EU state aid law, and unilateral declarations by bidders can no longer be considered. However, even assuming that all modifications submitted by CVC after the final bid are considered, DSV’s offer remains economically advantageous.” 

The CB spokesperson noted that, as is customary, the board commissioned an external expert opinion from an independent auditor which validated the bids neutrally and issued a final assessment. 

“According to the parameters of EU law, the economic attractiveness of the offer is crucial. All binding bids received were thoroughly examined and evaluated by Deutsche Bahn and its consultants within the framework of the procedural and legal requirements and discussed in relevant committees.” 

The spokesperson did not respond when asked by The Loadstar to elaborate on what in CVC’s bid was less attractive than DSV’s. 

The decision on the sale of DB Schenker will now be submitted to the supervisory board for approval, scheduled for 27 September, the spokesperson added. 

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    CVC Capital Partners DB Schenker Deutsche Bahn DSV M&A M&A radar private equity Viking Ironclad Age

    Most read news

    DSV likely to win DB Schenker fight as staff query union job loss calculations

    Shippers eye Canadian ports as US east coast strike 'looks certain'

    Typhoon Bebinca shuts down port operations in Shanghai and Ningbo

    DSV and Deutsche Bahn agree €14.3bn sale of DB Schenker

    Ocean freight rates continue to tumble as peak comes to an early end

    White House rejects plea to use legal powers to prevent USEC port strike

    'DSV + Schenker' – fingerprints

    Ex-Asia airfreight rates start to hit peak season levels as capacity tightens

    Guilty! Germany AG sells Schenker short – a steal at €14.3bn

    Severe floods cause delay and disruption across central and east Europe

    Sponsored Podcast: Navigating the AI revolution in logistics

    Shippers warned de minimis rule changes could 'cost them millions'

    News in Brief podcast | Week 38 2024 | DB Schenker, Premier Alliance and capacity woes

    Transatlantic trade bucks rate decline trend - but not over strike fears

    New US de minimus rules not the main threat to ecommerce traffic

    Alliance reshuffles could pave the way for new rate war on ex-India trades