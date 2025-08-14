Stricken Wan Hai 503 seeks new 'port of refuge' after Sri Lanka denies entry
The fire-stricken box ship Wan Hai 503 is seeking an alternative ‘port of refuge’ after ...
Crew aboard the Marie Maersk have spent the last 24 hours attempting to douse flames after yet another fire broke out aboard a container ship, this latest incident coming to light on the same day that Sri Lanka rejected port of refuge status ...
