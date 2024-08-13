Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes
MSC is reintroducing its Asia-US East Coast Liberty service today, as rates on the tradelane ...
MAERSK: VESTAS EXPOSUREHD: TRADING UPDATEGXO: CONFIRMING RECENT WEAKNESS PLD: DOWNGRADESRXO: EQUITY FUNDINGFWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUB
MAERSK: VESTAS EXPOSUREHD: TRADING UPDATEGXO: CONFIRMING RECENT WEAKNESS PLD: DOWNGRADESRXO: EQUITY FUNDINGFWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUB
Containership fires are still a heightened source of concern for the industry – the latest incident was reported this week, at Sri Lanka’s port of Colombo.
Fire broke out aboard the MSC Capetown III in the early hours of Sunday at the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), according to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).
The SLPA said the fire, believed to have started in the under-deck cargo space, escalated to an explosion – only the swift action by firefighters prevented “what could have been a catastrophic event,” added the authority.
Operations director HJ Kumara said: “Our firefighters, led by the harbour master, in collaboration with other port services, acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and safely remove affected cargo.”
According to media reports, the vessel’s manifest data showed only one dangerous cargo container, which had already been offloaded along with 60 other boxes before any fire or smoke was seen.
The Madeira-flagged vessel, on MSC’s South-east Asia-East Africa service, arrived from Singapore and was to perform some 995 container discharges and 880 container lifts (new exports). Colombo is one of the busiest intermediate hubs in Asia, handling the most of the Indian Subcontinent’s containerised transhipment trade.
The SLPA said investigations were under way to ascertain the cause of the fire and status of cargo remaining on board. No injuries were reported.
The latest incident follows two major ship fires in recent weeks: on the Maersk Frankfurt, off the Indian coast; and an explosion and fire on the YM Mobility at Ningbo Port in China.
Following the Maersk Honam blaze in 2018 that killed five crew members, the Danish carrier tightened rules regarding the stowage of cargo covered under the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code.
Container explodes on Yang Ming box ship in Chinese port
China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases
Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia
MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity
Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'
Pitney Bowes bows out of global e-commerce with sale of loss-making GEC
Container rates ex-China dip – just a glitch, as demand stays strong
Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'
Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas
Expeditors 'adapted well in an erratic quarter' – but earnings disappoint
IATA fights back as India hits major foreign airlines with tax evasion allegations
MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes
China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives
Analysis: A leadership question? Mærsk's underwhelming transformation
Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput
Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship
Alex Lennane
email: [email protected]
Alessandro Pasetti
email: [email protected]
Nick Marsh
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Arabella Tancred
email: [email protected]
Comment on this article