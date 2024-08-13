Sign up for our FREE newsletter
Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship

MAERSK: VESTAS EXPOSUREHD: TRADING UPDATEGXO: CONFIRMING RECENT WEAKNESS PLD: DOWNGRADESRXO: EQUITY FUNDINGFWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUB

MAERSK: VESTAS EXPOSUREHD: TRADING UPDATEGXO: CONFIRMING RECENT WEAKNESS PLD: DOWNGRADESRXO: EQUITY FUNDINGFWRD: MOMENTUM SOUGHTATSG: EUPHORIA WMT: CONSUMER GAUGEGXO: BARGAIN HUNTINGATSG: BETTER THAN EXPECTED KNX: LOW YIELD HERE TO STAYFWRD: OVERSHOOTINGCHRW: ONE CENT CLUB

Sri Lanka Colombo Box fire
By

Containership fires are still a heightened source of concern for the industry – the latest incident was reported this week, at Sri Lanka’s port of Colombo.

Fire broke out aboard the MSC Capetown III in the early hours of Sunday at the Jaya Container Terminal (JCT), according to the Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA).

The SLPA said the fire, believed to have started in the under-deck cargo space, escalated to an explosion – only the swift action by firefighters prevented  “what could have been a catastrophic event,” added the authority.

Operations director HJ Kumara said: “Our firefighters, led by the harbour master, in collaboration with other port services, acted swiftly to extinguish the fire and safely remove affected cargo.”

According to media reports, the vessel’s manifest data showed only one dangerous cargo container, which had already been offloaded along with 60 other boxes before any fire or smoke was seen.

The Madeira-flagged vessel, on MSC’s South-east Asia-East Africa service, arrived from Singapore and was to perform some 995 container discharges and 880 container lifts (new exports). Colombo is one of the busiest intermediate hubs in Asia, handling the most of the Indian Subcontinent’s containerised transhipment trade.

The SLPA said investigations were under way to ascertain the cause of the fire and status of cargo remaining on board. No injuries were reported.

The latest incident follows two major ship fires in recent weeks: on the Maersk Frankfurt, off the Indian coast; and an explosion and fire on the YM Mobility at Ningbo Port in China.

Following the Maersk Honam blaze in 2018 that killed five crew members, the Danish carrier tightened rules regarding the stowage of cargo covered under the International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) code.

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    International Maritime Dangerous Goods (IMDG) Code Jaya Container Terminal (JCT) Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) Port of Ningbo Sri Lanka Ports Authority (SLPA) Busan Container Terminal (BCT) Maersk Line

    Most read news

    Container explodes on Yang Ming box ship in Chinese port

    China-to-N Europe spot rates start to fall as record peak demand eases

    Shippers 'running out of options' to get their peak season goods out of Asia

    MSC now 'dominating' ocean carrier market – but rivals are also boosting capacity

    Flexport's losses pile up as Ryan shoots from the hip: 'Avoid VCs!'

    Pitney Bowes bows out of global e-commerce with sale of loss-making GEC

    Container rates ex-China dip – just a glitch, as demand stays strong

    Despite weak H1 numbers, Maersk CEO says business 'trending in the right direction'

    Maersk u-turns on congestion claim at Tanjung Pelepas

    Expeditors 'adapted well in an erratic quarter' – but earnings disappoint

    IATA fights back as India hits major foreign airlines with tax evasion allegations

    MSC revives Asia-USEC Liberty service, despite threat of port strikes

    China-to-Europe railfreight rates soaring as operators develop Red Sea alternatives

    Analysis: A leadership question? Mærsk's underwhelming transformation

    Top seven box terminal operators now control 40% of global throughput

    Swift action prevents 'catastrophic event' as another explosion rocks a box ship