Receive FREE Newsletter
Advanced Search
+

News / Stricken Wan Hai 503 seeks new 'port of refuge' after Sri Lanka denies entry

wan hai 503
Photo: Indian CoastGuard
By

The fire-stricken box ship Wan Hai 503 is seeking an alternative ’port of refuge’ after Sri Lanka joined India in denying entry to its gateways.

Explosions erupted on the Singapore-flagged vessel in early June, close to the coast of Kerala in southern ...

To read this article you need to subscribe.

Help us to continue to invest in award-winning independent journalism. For an introductory offer of just £70 a year, or £10 per month, get access to all our daily news stories and opinion. If you are already a registered user, please login below with your current account's email and password to subscribe. If you are not registered and want to subscribe, please register below to subscribe.
Current subscriber
New subscriber

Comment on this article

You must be logged in to post a comment.

    Related Stories

    Topics

    containership fires Hambantota International Port (HIP) Hapag-Lloyd MV Wan Hai 503 Sri Lanka